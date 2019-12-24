The Columbia Heights City Council passed a 2020 property tax levy of $12.2 million, an 8.5%, or $1 million, increase over 2019.
On Dec. 9 the council adopted the 2020 levy and budget on a 4-1 vote with Council Member Bobby Williams dissenting. At an Oct. 7 budget work session Williams noted he thought the levy increase should be 7.5%. Other members of the council disagreed, saying the full amount is necessary.
The 8.5% increase is greater than previous years, according to City Manager Kelli Bourgeois, to reflect changes in operating expenses.
The adopted budget includes $13.5 million in general fund revenues, a 7.4% increase from 2019.
Nearly $11 million of the $12.2 million levy is for general fund purposes. An additional $1 million goes toward the library and about $245,000 is for the Economic Development Authority.
City tax-supported operating expenses are increasing by about 7% in 2020. About half of that increase is due to inflation and the rise in cost of living, Finance Director Joe Kloiber told the council Dec. 9.
The rest is from a boost in services, including two new police staff and two additional firefighters, Kloiber said.
The firefighter positions will assist with rental inspections, Council Member Connie Buesgens said.
“That’s part of the reason we need them, we have such a high number of rentals,” Buesgens said.
The Fire Department has not had additional employees for decades, according to Council Member Nick Novitsky.
“I feel it’s totally justified that we have do this,” Novitsky said. “It will be a noticeable difference to our residents with the service level.”
Changes since the preliminary budget was approved in September include a $20,000 decrease in the cable television fund, removing an outside consultant’s proposed community survey, according to Kloiber.
Additionally, $600 from the general fund’s city council department was transferred to the general fund’s street department to repair a downtown clock tower, Kloiber told the council. This reclassification has no effect on the general fund.
