The Columbia Heights Public Library revised its facility use policy to allow anyone hosting public events to reserve the library’s public meeting spaces, but it will now charge a fee to use the community room.
The decision came after the city faced backlash for canceling a DFL event because the policy doesn’t allow political groups to reserve the space. Although created when the library opened, the policy was not being enforced until this February.
“This will reopen the library community room to the groups recently excluded by the limited use interpretation of current policy,” Library Director Renee Dougherty told the council.
The policy has been rewritten to say, “Rooms may be scheduled for events that are open to the general public and appropriate to the facility.” Prior wording stated the rooms could only be reserved by Columbia Heights residents and nonprofit groups.
The policy was revised to open the room to everyone, to include a $25-an-hour fee during library operating hours and to change room rental hours to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. This policy does not affect the library’s meeting rooms, just the large community room. Preexisting reservations won’t be affected by the policy change.
Backlash
In February the library canceled a DFL caucus convener training event days before it was supposed to take place, citing the existing facility use policy. The policy was not being enforced previously, despite the rule being created when the library was built in 2018.
Due to the short notice, the library reversed its decision to cancel the event, but the DFL had already rescheduled at Fridley’s library.
The group never should have been able to reserve the room in the first place, according to policy.
Several members of Senate District 41 DFL voiced their concerns during the public forum at the Feb. 24 City Council meeting.
The council discussed the policy at its March 2 work session and brought the policy to a vote at its March 9 meeting.
Rental fees
The Library Board recommended against charging for the room, because it may deter some groups from using it.
City Council Member Nick Novitsky didn’t see the point in opening up the library to everyone for free, when the library is city funded. The Columbia Heights library is not part of the Anoka County system.
“They don’t want to charge for any of it,” Novitsky said of the board. “The last part of our mission statement is to be fiscally responsible. I think that, in my opinion, we should have a minimal charge for a great room that’s a great asset.”
The former policy included a $25-an-hour fee for using the community room after library hours. Novitsky called for that charge to be around the clock.
City Attorney Jim Hoeft said if there’s going to be a fee, it needs to be universal.
“You can’t pick and choose who’s going to get charged,” Hoeft said.
City Manager Kelli Bourgeois estimated about $17 is necessary to rent the room for administration and custodial staff wages before and after the room is used.
“That’s assuming they’ve set up and torn down as they’re required to,” Bourgeois said. “It does not take into account any utilities, payment for the building itself, use of the tables and chairs. ... It doesn’t take into account any replacement of any of those items.”
Public comment
Kt Jacobs, a Columbia Heights resident and candidate for City Council, said if there will be charges for room use, there should be a means of helping grassroots groups pay the fee if they can’t afford it. Dougherty suggested the same thing when voicing the board’s disapproval of a universal fee.
“I think a scholarship program needs to be a mandatory part of this new process,” Jacobs said.
Theresa Strike, vice chair of Senate District 41 DFL, worried the fee would drive groups elsewhere.
“Economics should never be a barrier to using a public library,” Strike said. “It is antithetical to the concept of the public library.”
The Library Board will discuss the policy further in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.