The city of Columbia Heights has tightened its restrictions on the number of cats and dogs a household can have.
On Jan. 27 the City Council adopted an ordinance limiting the number of cats in a household to three and the number of dogs in a household to three, with a maximum number of five animals in a residence. There was previously no limit.
Rather than asking pet owners to license their animals, as had been required, the city amended city code to say owners must vaccinate pets for rabies, have tags and comply with the number limit.
In limiting the number, the city reasons that having more than four cats or dogs in a household can be abusive to the animals, according to Police Chief Lenny Austin. This many pets in a house can also be a nuisance for others in the area, according to the amendment, because of noise, smell and potential hazard.
Columbia Heights resident Ramona Anderson told the council Jan. 13, during the first reading, that she doesn’t think this should be a “one-size-fits-all” approach.
“I would like to consider house sizes in Columbia Heights, from 800 feet to 2,000 feet,” Anderson said.
The council did not include Anderson’s suggested change.
The new ordinance takes effect Feb. 26.
