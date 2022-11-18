Columbia Heights High School is about to get spooky as students get ready for their musical performances of “The Addams Family” Dev. 1-4 at the high school’s Performing Arts Center.

“The Addams Family” is a comedy show that embraces the wackiness in every family. Wednesday Addams (Malachi Tranby Jones) has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man named Lucas (Mathias Wheeler) — a man her parents have never met - and if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams (Leo Pham) must do something he has never done before: keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia (Danquyen Le). Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

