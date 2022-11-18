Columbia Heights High School is about to get spooky as students get ready for their musical performances of “The Addams Family” Dev. 1-4 at the high school’s Performing Arts Center.
“The Addams Family” is a comedy show that embraces the wackiness in every family. Wednesday Addams (Malachi Tranby Jones) has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man named Lucas (Mathias Wheeler) — a man her parents have never met - and if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams (Leo Pham) must do something he has never done before: keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia (Danquyen Le). Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.
The shows will be performed on at 7 p.m. Dec. 1-3 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. The Columbia Heights High School Performing Arts Center is located at 1400 49th Ave NE, Columbia Heights.
“The Addams Family” is a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.
“Students and staff have been working so hard to prepare for this production,” said Director Tara Lorence. “We hope it brings the audience as much joy and laughter as it has brought the cast and crew.”
Shows are open to the public and tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for students, free for children ages 0-4, free for Columbia Heights High School students with their student ID, and free for senior citizens with an event pass.
