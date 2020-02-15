Two Columbia Heights High School journalism students earned a total of eight awards at the 2020 Minnesota Scholastic Writing Awards, a competition organized and judged by the Minnesota Writing Project.
Seniors Peter Heryla and Molly Wilson, taught by high school English and film studies teacher Chris Polley, earned five Silver Key Awards and three honorable mentions.
Heryla earned Silver Key Awards for “Enrollment Increases, Breaking New Records” in the journalism category; “Symbolism and Survival: A Literary Analysis of Lord of the Flies, The Yellow Wallpaper and This Morning I Pray for My Enemies” in the critical essay category; “Growing up early” in the memoir category; and one for his writing portfolio.
He earned an honorable mention for “Boosting the State of a City” in the journalism category.
Wilson earned a Silver Key Award for “‘Geminae’ Shocks!” in the journalism category. She received honorable mentions for “Artist Paints War” and “Vocalists Unite to Showcase Talent” both in the journalism category; and “Premature Journalism” in the critical essay category.
Heryla and Wilson will be recognized at the 2020 Minnesota Scholastic Writing Awards ceremony 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Ramsey County Library in Roseville.
To read the award-winning stories, visit tinyurl.com/rkf7szr.
