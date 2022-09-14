Columbia Heights High School art teacher Hannah Starke has been selected for both Minnesota Art Educator of the Year and High School Art Educator of the Year by the organization, Art Educators of Minnesota.

There will be a celebration of her achievement at the first dual state conference, partnering with Wisconsin. Minnesota is hosting an event for art educators in Red Wing, Oct. 20-22. There will be an awards ceremony Oct. 21 and there will be an acknowledgment at the National Art Education Association convention in San Antonio, Texas, in March.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.