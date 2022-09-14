Columbia Heights High School art teacher Hannah Starke has been selected for both Minnesota Art Educator of the Year and High School Art Educator of the Year by the organization, Art Educators of Minnesota.
There will be a celebration of her achievement at the first dual state conference, partnering with Wisconsin. Minnesota is hosting an event for art educators in Red Wing, Oct. 20-22. There will be an awards ceremony Oct. 21 and there will be an acknowledgment at the National Art Education Association convention in San Antonio, Texas, in March.
“Hannah Starke truly exemplifies the core mission to recognize educators who demonstrate excellence in the art classroom as well as leadership, dedication, and involvement in the community,” writes Art Educators of Minnesota President Jessica Jones. “From head of the department at the High School as well as co-leader for the District Arts Committee in the Columbia Heights school district, her leadership has opened up new doors for students and staff including starting an elementary Media Arts program. She created the curriculum, led staff meetings, and connected with the community to ensure all voices were heard and included. Her dedication is evident in so many areas including professional development for teachers within her district and statewide. Presenting at the NAEA convention in 2020 on elementary media arts curriculum her focus and engagement in the classroom is exponential for 21st century learning in today’s art classroom. Her extensive knowledge on technology integration for arts education and the contextualization of arts education in the initial licensure program has been influential in mapping media arts and technology implementation in MN high schools. As a Minnesota Regional Teacher Leader for the last three years her work has been shared to many and continues to develop work around both media arts and arts programming organizational structures. A coordinator and judge for the MSHSL 4AA/5AA divisional art competitions, she dedicates her spare time to give back to art educators, students and community. Her work and commitment truly exemplifies what AEM looks for in an outstanding candidate.”
Starke recently accepted a job in Oregon. During her time with Columbia Heights Public Schools, she taught elementary media arts at Valley View Elementary and Media Arts, Design Studio, Basic Design, Advanced Drawing and Painting and AP Art Class at Columbia Heights High School. She also served as the assistant girls soccer coach, Heighten the Arts co-coordinator, department chair, theater projection artist and theater costume designer.
“It has been an absolute joy to be a part of the CHPS community for the last six years,” Starke said, when reflecting about her time at Columbia Heights Public Schools, “This award is really a reflection of the community of artists, teachers and administrators who believe that are making is a way of knowing. I believe that by empowering students in the arts, we are empowering them to change the world through empathy and radical perspectives.”
