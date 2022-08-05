By Ian Wreisner
Staff Writer
It’s a matter of ‘whodunnit?’ at the Columbia Heights High School auditorium this weekend as the Columbia Heights Fine Art Foundation presents “Clue: On Stage.” The play opens this weekend, running Aug. 4-6. Opening weekend is followed by performances on Aug. 11 and 12 and wraps up with a matinée performance Aug. 13.
The play, penned by Sandy Rustin, is based upon the 1985 screenplay by Johnathan Lynn, which in turn is based on the classic board game. Director Lori Wolf spoke about the Foundation’s desire to perform something a little less heavy handed.
“We’ve done so many serious ones, this time we wanted to do a farce, an outlandish comedy,” Wolf said. “We all love murder mysteries, and we loved the idea of making it as campy as possible.”
The farce is in full force as the play exhibits physical and slapstick moments of comedy as six central characters explore the Boddy Mansion and try to solve the many murders therein. All the characters from the original board game are here, including Mrs. Peacock, Mr. Green, Miss Scarlet, Mrs. White, Professor Plum and Colonel Mustard. The mysterious butler Wadsworth invites them all into the mansion to reveal they’re all being blackmailed … and then the murders start.
The show is full of references to the board game and movie for hardcore “Clue” fans, and the play itself tries to emulate the game as closely as possible. The foundation opted to organize several of the rooms from the original game as six doors onstage, that can then be wheeled around the space. Corresponding platforms of furniture follow closely behind to show the characters ‘moving’ through the house.
Alex Kouhy, who plays both Mr. Boddy and the Chief of Police, spoke about how such an intricate and active set design poses a healthy challenge for the cast.
“It can be difficult, but it’s a good challenge,” Kouhy said. “I’ve been in shows that are very demanding and have very little breathing room with the set changes and props. You work as a team and work together to astound the audience.”
Kouhy’s team is made up of a cast of diverse acting backgrounds. While this is some member’s third or fourth production with the foundation, it’s the first performance in nearly 25 years for others.
Both Rachel Burton, who plays Miss Scarlet, and Monica Kenton, who plays Mrs. White haven’t acted since they were students. Now, with a relative break in their busy adult lives, they’ve seen how theater has remained a magnetic force, attracting them back to the stage and pulling their community together.
“This experience has pushed me in really great ways, everyone is helping and it really is a community theater experience,” Kenton said. “Being able to meet like-minds has been the biggest takeaway,” Burton added.
Although performance is clearly one goal of the foundation, bringing together the community through theater is the ultimate goal. Founded in 2011 by late Columbia Heights English Language Arts teacher Keith Roberts, the foundation uses a majority of the funds raised throughout the year to give a scholarship to graduating seniors from Columbia Heights High School who were involved in the arts. Roberts died in 2016, but the community didn’t want arts advocacy to lose any of its power.
“Keith Roberts was a much loved member of the community,” Foundation Committee member Jodi Rehlander said. “We talked to his widow and asked if we could keep it going, if that’s what Keith would have wanted. So we did!”
While the productions aren’t limited to residents of Columbia Heights or restricted by experience levels, the shows usually tend to attract people who share Robert’s love of the arts. His mission has not been lost and his influence has not gone away. Whoever wins the scholarship this year, the cast and crew hope that the student can use it to continue their love for the arts in higher education.
“I think whatever they want to apply the scholarship toward or major in, I hope they realize that the arts have the power to change lives for the better,” Kouhy said. “They say it takes a village, and that’s especially the case for theater. We’re coming together not only to perform, but to help a student achieve.”
Those who wish to learn more about the Columbia Heights Fine Arts Foundation or purchase tickets for “Clue” can head to chfaf.wordpress.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.
