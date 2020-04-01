By Paige Kieffer
Staff Writer
Columbia Heights has eliminated wall height restrictions for accessory structures, such as garages, which city staff said were restrictive for modern home designs.
The amendment doesn’t eliminate overall building height restrictions.
The change comes after a construction error left a home under construction at 4350 Stinson Blvd. out of compliance with city code. Property owner Thomas Brama asked the city to amend a 2001 ordinance that limited accessory structures to 9-foot-high walls.
The code amendment wasn’t without opposition.
During a March 9 public hearing, attorney Kenneth Kirwin spoke on behalf of his son, Robert Kirwin, who owns the property immediately north of the new construction on Stinson. Kenneth Kirwin told the City Council a higher building height would limit lake visibility for neighbors, such as his son, and suggested the amendment should be considered in conjunction with an update to the city’s comprehensive plan as a whole.
“The proposed structural wall changes should not be run through piecemeal just to free the last couple of lots immediately north of Silver Lake from requirements that have applied to all of the other lots north of the existing lots,” Kenneth Kirwin said.
Alexis James, a nearby Columbia Heights resident, said meeting the city code had forced him to build his attached garage with a steep driveway, but James supported the ordinance change, saying as long as the home height is limited, it isn’t really important how high the walls are.
According to Community Development Director Aaron Chirpich, city staff had previously supported changing the ordinance relating to accessory structure wall height but had not moved forward until a private application for an ordinance amendment was made.
Chirpich said that when the 9-foot wall height limitation was adopted almost 20 years ago, the ordinance applied better to single-family homes than it does today, because many single-family homes had detached garages.
“In recent years new infill development projects have commonly included attached garages, and the 9-foot wall limitation has become restrictive,” he said.
In early March the Planning Commission also recommended approval of the change.
The City Council gave unanimous final approval to the ordinance amendment March 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.