The Columbia Heights City Council on Nov. 12 designated no parking on a few streets in the city. The new parking regulations will be enforced once signs are installed.
45th Avenue and Stinson Boulevard
Parking is no longer allowed on the south side of 45th Avenue from Stinson Boulevard to 50 feet west of Stinson Boulevard, and both sides of Stinson Boulevard from 45th Avenue to 50 feet south of 45th Avenue.
Traffic currently stops on Stinson Boulevard. Initially, four-way stop signs were requested, but city staff determined the stop signs weren’t necessary.
Prior to the no-parking designations, there were visibility issues from on-street parking, so staff recommended the no-parking designations, according to Assistant City Engineer Kathy Young.
Restricting parking on both sides of Stinson Boulevard to 50 feet south of 45th Avenue should get rid of some congestion and make it easier for cars with boats headed to Silver Lake Beach to get through, according to staff recommendations.
Madison Street from 37th to 38th
Columbia Heights will no longer allow parking on both sides of Madison Street from 37th Avenue to 38th Place.
New concrete curbs and gutters will be installed on Madison Street next year.
“No parking” signs will be installed once the new curb and gutter are constructed, Young said.
With these additions, city staff was worried allowing parking on the streets wouldn’t leave enough space for cars to easily get through, according to Young.
Grand Avenue from 47th to 49th Avenues
The city has designated no parking on the west side of Grand Avenue from 47th Avenue to 49th Avenue.
Several Grand Avenue residents requested the designation because of congestion on the streets when parking is allowed on both sides, according to Young.
Allowing parking on only one side of the street should make it easier for traffic to flow in either direction.
