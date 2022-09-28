During a Sept. 28 Special City Council Meeting, the Columbia Heights City Council has signaled they will censure council member KT Jacobs at its Oct. 10 city council meeting regarding accusations of racism.

The censure comes as a result of an investigation into a July 24 phone call placed to Columbia Heights council candidate Justice Spriggs from Jacob’s phone.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.