During a Sept. 28 Special City Council Meeting, the Columbia Heights City Council has signaled they will censure council member KT Jacobs at its Oct. 10 city council meeting regarding accusations of racism.
The censure comes as a result of an investigation into a July 24 phone call placed to Columbia Heights council candidate Justice Spriggs from Jacob’s phone.
The phone call was racist in nature, and despite claiming a family member made the call, Jacobs was found to have made the call in an investigation by Red Cedar Consulting that found a “preponderance of evidence,” determined otherwise.
The Columbia Heights City Council, excluding Jacobs, unanimously voiced support for a censure and formal request for Jacobs to step down. Both will take place during its scheduled Oct. 10 meeting, where Kaufman will be present.
“I formally recommend to censure and remove Jacobs from her appointed positions and request she step down,” Mayor Amada Márquez Simula said. “I’m so disappointed to see this and the effect it has had on our community, not to mention Justice Spriggs, a newer member to our community.”
Red Cedar Consulting Lead Investigator Isaac Kaufman summarized his investigation at the special meeting, stating he did not believe Jacobs was truthful.
Barna, Guzy & Steffen attorney Scott Lepak — who lists state, local and municipal law amongst his specialties — informed the council of their options.
“This process is council driven at a great extent,” Lepak said. “You don’t have the authority to remove Jacobs from her position, the ultimate authority in that is with the citizens. There are two extremes: You can take no action, or you can censure her and remove her from appointed positions.”
Other council members echoed Márquez Simula’s request for censure and disappointment at Jacob’s behavior.
“The comments on whether or not (Spriggs) is biracial are really appalling,” Council Member Connie Buesgens said. “I’m ticked off at the behavior and the fact that you lied. Even if we don’t have the power to remove her, we should have the right to ask that our formal request to Jacobs resign is on the record.”
For more details on this story, look for the Oct. 7 Life print edition.
