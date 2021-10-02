HeightsNEXT hosted the first annual Heights Cultural Festival Saturday, Sept. 25, at Columbia Heights High School.
The festival was hosted by Columbia Heights Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula and community leader Kiki Latham, who sang the Black National Anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The goal of the event was to celebrate the cultures and ethnicities of the city of Columbia Heights over the last 100 years.
The Heights Cultural Festival started with a statement by Sen. Mary Kunesh (DFL-New Brighton), who acknowledged that the event was taking place on Anishinaabe, Dakota, Ho-Chunk and Sioux land.
Then there were performances by Inwe Dewe’igan Native American Drum and Song group, Shinparam traditional Korean drumming performers, First Lutheran Church Scandinavian ensemble and the Somali Museum Dance Troupe. The festival also included poetry readings by Columbia Heights High School senior Amara Thompson and a presentation from the Polish Sister Cities.
Another Heights Cultural Festival is expected to occur in 2022, according to Márquez Simula.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.