A new wireless communication tower will be added to the downtown Columbia Heights skyline later this year.
Columbia Heights Development Director Aaron Chirpich said the city is working with the construction engineering company SEH (Short, Elliott Hendrickson Inc.) to construct a 180-foot-tall wireless communication tower and an 8-foot-tall chain-link fence on the property at 3939 Central Ave. NE, which is behind the Columbia Heights Public Library.
Chirpich said the area will be landscaped with a 10-foot-wide buffer of plant materials around the perimeter of the tower that will screen it from surrounding properties.
Chirpich said construction of the wireless communication project is part of an agreement made for the new Columbia Heights City Hall and mixed-use development project at 3989 Central Ave. NE.
The office building that was demolished to make way for the project used to have cellular antennas on the roof of the complex. When the antennas needed to be removed, the city agreed to build a new wireless tower to house them, Chirpich said.
The primary tenant of the new wireless communication tower will be AT&T. The tower has room for three more tenants, but they’ve not been identified at this time, Chirpich said.
On Dec. 1, the Planning Commission reviewed the project and voted 4-2 in favor of it, with one member absent. The two Planning Commission members who voted against felt the tower did not fit the city’s comprehensive plan and would not fit well in the middle of downtown Columbia Heights.
On Dec. 14, the City Council unanimously voted in favor of the project. A hearing was held, but no residents spoke. Chirpich said city staff received several phone calls from residents who had questions about the project, but none opposed.
Construction is expected to start in May and should be completed by mid-June.
