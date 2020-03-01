The Columbia Heights City Council approved the final plat for a new 29-unit assisted living facility Feb. 10.
Columbia Heights Senior Living will be located at what is currently an unassigned address at the corner of Jefferson Street and Huset Parkway, south of Huset Park. This site is the last remaining vacant parcel of the Huset Park Townhomes and Legends of Columbia Heights development, which began in 2005.
Originally, a three-story building was proposed in 2019, but the soil on site couldn’t accommodate it. The developer resubmitted a proposal for a one-story building instead.
The assisted living facility is set to have 11 memory care units and 18 assisted living units, with 18 parking spaces and two additional accessible parking spots.
“Most of our residents don’t drive,” Wade Tollefson of Contractors Capital Company, the developer, told the council. “Even on a Saturday when we’re going to have visitors, you’re maybe looking at 10, 12, 14 cars.”
The facility is not expected to have any significant impact on traffic flow in the community, according to city staff.
Traffic will get to the facility from McKenna Street, a private street.
“There’s only one access point,” Community Development Director Aaron Chirpich told the council Feb. 10.
Cliff Johnson, a Columbia Heights resident, expressed concern over staff who can provide lift assists when residents fall.
“We will have full-time staff,” Tollefson said. “So if there are emergencies, there is people there out there full time to take care of the residents. That’s part of their live-in package.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.