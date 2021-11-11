Who, what and where are a mystery. How they will get there? Certainly, in the most absurd way possible.
A classic board game comes to life as Columbia Heights High School Theater puts on its fall play “Clue: On Stage!” Nov. 12-14 at the CHHS Performing Arts Center.
“It is a thrill to be back to the stage post-Covid,” director Mary Beth Weibel said. “I am very excited for the cast to once again experience the energy that comes from having a live audience in the house. There is nothing quite like that.”
The show offers a perfect choice for Columbia Heights’ return to stage: a familiar game, plenty of laughs and a plot where an assortment of characters get a chance to lead the way together.
“It’s been a long 18 months and the idea of a fall comedy seemed to resonate with me as a great option,” Weibel said. “We were also not sure how many students would be interested in theater after such a long time away; therefore, we chose a small intimate show like ‘Clue: On Stage!’ to be our comeback show.
“This show is an ensemble show with most actors onstage the entire show. This creates a tight team. The challenge has been learning the art of comic timing and the idea that our set is the game board from Clue, complete with invisible walls and doorways. Of course, balancing the busy schedules of all the actors between academics, jobs and other sports into a five-week rehearsal block is always challenging.”
No worries about any wayward candlestick or wrench for the audience: the script remains family-friendly, with laughs provided by characters most will find familiar.
“I believe every age can enjoy ‘Clue: On Stage!,’ Weibel said. “It is farcical comedy, based on the board game and the iconic 1985 movie of the same name. Most people have played the board game sometime in their life. We have been very dedicated to only allude but never show any violence onstage. The comedy of this show is key, even though the fact of the matter is one of our actors is a suspect with a weapon in a room, just like the board game.”
Performances are Nov 12-13 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.
