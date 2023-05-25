The nonprofit Minnesota School Nutrition Association recently announced Deb Vera, kitchen manager for Columbia Heights High School, has been named Minnesota’s Manager of the Year.

The award recognizes the dedication, ingenuity and compassion shown by Minnesota School Nutrition Association members who have excelled in keeping students fed during the pandemic.

