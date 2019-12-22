After winning its first four games on the road, Columbia Heights continued its strong start to the season finally back home Dec. 20, defeating Minneapolis Patrick Henry 66-54 to improve to 5-0.
The Hylanders sprinted out of the gates to a big early lead, going ahead 38-21 by halftime en route to the win.
Jordan Jones closed the night with 24 points, joined in double figures by Elijah Williams with 18 and Muja Burton with 13.
The Hylanders have passed a series of early tests, following a season-opening rout over Minneapolis Roosevelt by edging defending Section 4AAA champ Mahtomedi 59-57 to open December.
A runaway win over St. Thomas Academy came next, then a 62-60 victory over Hibbing in the Southside Super Showcase at Minnehaha Academy Dec. 14.
The Hylanders travel to the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic Dec. 27-28, before opening Tri-Metro Conference play in January.
