Columbia Heights saw two back-to-back firearm incidents by people ineligible to possess a firearm this past week.
The Columbia Heights and St. Anthony police departments responded to the 3800 of Stinson Boulevard Northeast at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, for a report of gunshots, according to a press release from the Columbia Heights Police Department.
Upon arrival, officers located a suspect, but were unable to find any evidence of shots being fired. The next morning during a follow-up investigation, officers located a loaded pistol and shell casings. Officers also located video surveillance of the incident.
Not long later, Columbia Heights police officers arrested Willie Earl Morrow, 42, was arrested and later charged with was charged with felony reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality. He was initially arrested for being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm, but it was later determined that his criminal history did not meet the threshold for illegally possessing a firearm.
According to the Columbia Heights Police Department, officers were dispatched to an alley west of Central Avenue Northeast and 44th Avenue Northeast at 6:23 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, for a person waving a firearm. When officers arrived, the male fled on foot. After a chase and a search the male suspect was located and a loaded pistol was recovered.
The male suspect, Javen Nathanial Strait, 28, was arrested and later charged with gross misdemeanor possession of ammo/firearm with a previous felony conviction and misdemeanor fleeing a police officer.
The Columbia Heights Police Department has reported that they’ve been responding to an increasing number of incidents involving firearms involving people who are not ineligible to possess firearms.
The incidents remain under investigation by the Columbia Heights Police Department.
