Columbia Heights saw two back-to-back firearm incidents by people ineligible to possess a firearm this past week.

The Columbia Heights and St. Anthony police departments responded to the 3800 of Stinson Boulevard Northeast at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, for a report of gunshots, according to a press release from the Columbia Heights Police Department.

