The AbuKhadra Masjid in Columbia Heights observed the start of Ramadan Wednesday night, March 22, with prayers.

According to Islamic belief, Ramadan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, commemorates the revelation of the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad by the angel Gabriel more than 1,400 years ago.

 

