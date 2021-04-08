Columbia Heights Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula hosted a town hall meeting Saturday, March 27, at the Huset Park ballfields.
The event, titled “Mayor’s Town Hall: Hearing from Our Neighbors of Color & Healing Together,” had 10 speakers who discussed how racism, George Floyd’s death and the Derek Chauvin trial have impacted not only them but the community at large.
Márquez Simula said her main motivation for hosting the meeting was the ongoing trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. “With COVID we’re all kind of stuck in our own homes, and I really wanted to make sure people knew they weren’t alone going through this,” she said.
Nearly 25 people attended the March 27 meeting and were encouraged by Márquez Simula to absorb what each speaker shared during the town hall meeting and discuss it afterward. Community chaplains were made available to meet and talk with anyone who attended.
“The first week of the Derek Chauvin trial began a couple of weeks ago, and it has been nearly a year since George Floyd, a Black man, died under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer who was sworn to uphold our rights and protect our community,” said Márquez Simula, the first Latina mayor of Columbia Heights. “We all lived through hard times last summer. We watched as our community became the center of a worldwide movement of people crying out for racial justice. George Floyd’s daughter said, ‘My dad changed the world,’ and she’s right.
“In the last 10 months, I’ve been inspired by the amazing work our city and our community has done to help our community be more fair and inclusive. People of every age and race made the brave decision to march for racial justice, and I was honored to march with them. We reached out to our neighbors and block captains to make sure people felt safe and had their needs met. We had community leaders organize town halls. Teachers and parents had important conversations with young ones. Faith and community leaders read books and had discussion groups. Our city government opened new paths for people of color to serve in leadership. Our Columbia Heights Police Department and Multicultural Advisory Committee renewed their efforts to ensure every Heights community member is treated fairly with their rights and dignity honored. On every level of our community, I saw people asking important questions about what we, as individuals and collectively, could do to make sure all community members are treated fairly under the law. So many of us have dug deep and have made changes in our life and I continue to be so proud of our city.
“You all inspire me, but there’s more work to be done, and this month it’s a painful reminder. The trial of former officer Derek Chauvin brings up so much pain, anger and fear for all of us, but especially our Black families, friends and neighbors.”
Márquez Simula requested that both residents and non-residents remember to be kind and listen openly to people of color in the community.
This is the second town hall meeting on racism to occur in the city of Columbia Heights. The first was June 23, 2020, in Huset Park. Video of that meeting was livestreamed on Facebook, and a permanent video was posted online. Many of the speakers reportedly received harassment on Facebook from people living outside of Columbia Heights. For this reason, the March 27 meeting was not livestreamed or posted online.
Community leaders speak
Speakers at the event included Rev. Lawrence Richardson, Josh Olayiwola, Fred Carter, Joe Woods, Rev. Jin Kim, Jaylani Hussein, Jim Bear Jacobs, Rachel James and Kiki Latham.
Rev. Lawrence Richardson is a Black pastor at Linden Hills United Church of Christ in Minneapolis. Richardson talked about how his grandparents moved to Minneapolis, fleeing persecution and oppression at the height of the Civil Rights Movement and the Jim Crow south. Richardson said his parents suffered, and ultimately died, due to a lack of equity in community resources and how their fates inspired him to be the first in his family to graduate from high school, go to college, earn a doctorate and own a home.
“I can look at my grandparents and tell them their journey was totally worth it,” Richardson said. “Then when I saw that video of George Floyd being murdered by that former police officer, it was like every single dream they had and I had just went up in smoke in that moment and it became personal. I was reminded that no matter what I have achieved ... I could potentially be going through a transaction at a store, accused of using counterfeit money and could die at the hands or knee of someone who was sworn to serve and protect me. I don’t think that’s why [my grandparents] migrated here.”
Richardson asked that people listen openly to each others stories.
Josh Olayiwola is a Black 2012 graduate of Columbia Heights and a school counselor in Apple Valley.
Immediately after George Floyd died, several Black students came to Olayiwola’s office sharing a recurring theme — “That could’ve been me” — and a number of students have appeared in his office since. Olayiwola encouraged parents with children of color to have an open dialogue with their children and hear about their concerns.
Fred Carter, a Black retired professor and member of Community United Methodist Church in Columbia Heights, talked about growing up in Texas in the 1950s and 1960s during segregation and the impact of the Civil Rights Movement led by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and also the movement of the Black Panther Party.
“Here some 50 years later we’re still fighting racial discrimination, racial profiling and disparities in many forms,” Carter said, providing suggestions on how to improve all of these issues while at the same time expressing his opposition to the Defund the Police Movement. “We should all work together to get the police department to better serve and protect the community.”
Black military veteran and Columbia Heights resident Joe Woods said he has faced and continues to face discrimination in his life.
“I think in order to fix the problem we need to speak up about it,” Woods said. “Whether you’re Black white or Mexican, whether you’re in public or at work or just going about your day. People need to fight against racism.”
Rev. Jin Kim, Asian-American pastor of the Church of All Nations congregation in Columbia Heights, spoke about his and his parents’ story of immigrating from South Korea. Kim said he liked history class when he was a student and a few things stood out to him: When the Jamestown Colony settlement was built, not only was Native land taken away but African slaves were kidnapped and taken to the colony; the American Constitution left out rights for everyone who wasn’t a white male or a slave owner or landowner; and after Chinese immigrants built the Transcontinental Railroad and were defrauded of wages, Congress passed the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act putting a moratorium on immigration of Chinese people to the U.S.
“So even though the United States is the oldest continuous republic since 1776 to today, it’s one of the youngest democracies in the world where all of its citizens have the right to vote,” Kim said. “That’s the country we live in. That’s where we are.”
Kim continued talking about how his congregation placed a Black Lives Matter sign on the church’s lawn after the death of Jamar Clark in 2015 and the sign was vandalized and stolen numerous times and hate messages were sent via email and left on the church’s voicemail.
“When we don’t speak up for other oppressed communities, why should they speak up for us?” Kim said, encouraging everyone, but especially Asian-Americans, to speak out against racism in any form.
Jaylani Hussein, a Somali-American who is the executive director of Minnesota’s Council on American-Islamic Relations, praised Columbia Heights for hosting community discussions on racism and talked about Black people’s interactions with law enforcement.
“If you ask most Black people in America, they’ll tell you about their encounters with police,” said Hussein, who shared he’s stopped by law enforcement on average 15-20 times a year while driving.
Hussein also said he and many Muslims in Minnesota are often screened heavily by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection security and have reportedly been regularly and spontaneously visited by the FBI and most of the visits actually don’t proceed into an official investigation.
“Most people of color excuse and internalize it,” Hussein said. “This is the problem. Law enforcement is supposed to go after credible threats ... not to go after people of color for basically being people of color.”
Hussein said Minnesota is trying to pass a handful of bills to improve police accountability and that people can learn more from his organization by texting the number “8” to 612-200-2550.
Native American Jim Bear Jacobs, the program director of the Minnesota Council of Churches racial justice program, talked about a number of abuse incidents against Native Americans in the Twin Cities.
Jacobs asked attendees of the town hall meeting, particularly attendees who were white, to “step into your bravery.”
“I want to step into your courage,” he said. “You see, it’s no easy task for people of color to gather in a public space and share their personal stories. That requires a certain amount of bravery. It requires stepping out of your comfort and safety. All of you during this trial have certain choices ahead of you. You can choose to be safe, or you can choose to be brave.”
Rachel James, a white member of the Columbia Heights Police Department’s Multicultural Advisory Committee, spoke next.
“We should all consider our own complicities,” James said. “We were all raised in a racialized society. That means we all have internalized racism and we get a chance to be anti-racist — actively working to unearth our own internalized bias and stereotypes. If you are white or white appearing, you benefit from white supremacy. Instead you can use that to fight for your neighbors who don’t have that choice.”
Kiki Latham, a Black LGTBQIA2S+ activist, said that when they moved from Columbus, Ohio, they experienced diversity for the first time and had their first racial experience when dating a white woman and the woman’s parents said, “I don’t want this n***** around our daughter.”
“I learned racism pretty early on,” Latham said. “I was in complete fear of the white race. No matter how hard I tried I could never fit in because I couldn’t help that I was Black. ... I couldn’t help who I was.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.