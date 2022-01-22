Pesky, and sometimes costly, fines for overdue items are a thing of the past at the Columbia Heights Public Library.
The Columbia Heights City Council voted unanimously to remove fines for overdue items for both juveniles and adults Monday, Jan. 10.
But that doesn’t give patrons a free pass if they don’t return what they borrow. Under the new policy, fines for damaged and lost items remain and are imposed if items are 30 days late. Library cardholders who rack up $10 or more in charges will still have their card blocked until they pay their charges off in full; only then will cardholders be able to borrow books and other materials.
The move to remove overdue fines was prompted by the Columbia Heights Library Board, which recommended last June that the City Council eliminate the fines.
“There are numerous good reasons for eliminating overdue fines,” Columbia Heights Public Library Director Renee Dougherty told the City Council at the Jan. 10 meeting. “The Library Board listed it furthers the library’s mission to provide access for learning. It provides access to books to students and families in a school district with limited access to libraries and school buildings, and no professional school library media specialist to teach students how to find and evaluate information. It eliminates a barrier for using the library for residents who can’t afford a potential late fine should they return an item late. It improves customer service for all library users.”
As of Sept. 10, 2021, there were 13,721 active Columbia Heights library cards. Of those cards, 3,580 adults or organizations had outstanding balances on their accounts, and 1,110 of them were blocked. There were 1,121 juvenile cards with balances, and 402 of those were blocked.
“Eliminating overdue fines will increase the number of people who use the city library and the number of items they borrow,” Dougherty said. “There is really no cost to the library when items are returned late — so we’re collecting money that doesn’t go towards covering an expense. Eliminating overdue late fines would eliminate the perception of a second charge for a city service for which city taxpayers are already paying.”
Dougherty said the only reason not to eliminate library overdue fines is the Columbia Heights Public Library could see a potential loss equal to approximately $4,000 to $9,000. Fine revenue has been declining over the past 10 years, according to city documents.
The City Council discussed the recommendation at its Nov. 1, 2021, work session, as part of the proposed 2022 library budget, which does not anticipate revenue from fines. At the Jan. 3, 2022, City Council work session, the rationale for eliminating overdue fines and the process for changing existing procedures was discussed in detail.
Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula opened the floor to public comments during the Jan. 10 City Council meeting. Public comment favored the move.
“My family loves to use the library,” resident Rachel James said. “My kids are avid readers, and I try to encourage that since childhood. They check out as many books as they can carry, 15 or so, and they do read them within two weeks, but sometimes they’ll get lost under the bed or in a backpack. Last time, their school closed unexpectedly and the books were in their locker. My point is, sometimes it’s not within the control of the person.”
Resident Stephanie Small told the City Council she is in favor of eliminating overdue fines, because it has been an inconvenient when an item is overdue, the cardholder can no longer renew the item online and their card gets put on hold until they can physically go to the library to renew items that are overdue.
Resident Catherine Vesley told the City Council that when she was on Library Board, it looked at eliminating overdue fines twice, but the City Council choose to hold off because surrounding libraries had not yet removed overdue fines.
Vesley said the council should go through with the change this time.
“It’s a public service, and it should be open for everyone,” Vesley said.
City Council Member Nick Novitsky said he was in favor of the move to eliminate overdue fines. His only concern was that in other cities the change affected the city’s general budget, but he did not expect that to happen at the Columbia Heights Public Library.
“I don’t see a reason to keep the fines,” Novitsky said. “The statistics do show we can get more readers, and that is what it is about.”
“I’m all in favor of getting rid of the fines too,” City Council Member John Murzyn, Jr., added.
City Council Member Kt Jacobs expressed concern that the Columbia Heights Public Library has an “unofficial attachment” to the Anoka County Library system, which has not made the move to eliminate overdue fines.
“I think it is a good idea to go ahead and drop it,” Jacobs said. “I’d like to see it dropped for children and not for adults, but that’s not what is before us.”
The City Council voted unanimously to remove overdue fines for both adults and juveniles.
Removal of the overdue fines is expected to occur in early March.
