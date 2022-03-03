Local community leader Dolores Puente Strand was honored by the Columbia Heights City Council Monday, Feb. 14, for her years of community service.
The City Council honored Strand by declaring Feb. 8, 2022, Dolores Puente Strand Day in the city of Columbia Heights. Strand was presented with a proclamation and certificate of recognition at the Feb. 14 council meeting.
According to the proclamation, Strand was born in Ironwood, Michigan, on Feb. 8, 1932. Her father immigrated from Spain as a young man, and her mother was a native of Ironwood.
After her parents married, they lived in Italy for 15 years but eventually returned to Ironwood, where Dolores grew up.
Strand attended St. Ambrose School and was the salutatorian for the Class of 1949.
On May 7, 1955, she married Wallace R. Strand, and they had four children: Lance, Steven, Kevin and Diane. Dolores Strand also has 10 grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
“Her love of family, selfless kindness and high-achieving personality lead to her endless accomplishments,” said Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula, while reading the proclamation at the City Council meeting.
Strand she has traveled nationally and internationally, enjoys taking part in church activities and book clubs, started the Highland Elementary School PTA and the volunteer Heights Aid to Teachers and Students (HATS) program, and is a former Toastmaster.
“Dolores Puente Strand is an extraordinary lady, stellar citizen and a loving mother and wife cherished by her family, friends and all of Columbia Heights,” Márquez Simula said.
In 1981 Strand founded Columbia Heights’ Sister Cities International group, which is a partnership between Columbia Heights and Łomianki, Poland. She has been president of the group for 30 years and guided the organization’s members through fundraisers, travels to Łomianki, attending national and international Sister City International conferences and hosting an international conference in Minneapolis.
The Sister City group has provided an ambulance for the Łomianki Children’s Hospital and a horse for their physical therapy program, sponsored exchange of police officers and students, and planted commemorative trees in Łomianki Park in Columbia Heights. The organization also donated over 200 new wheelchairs to Warsaw, Poland, through the Kenneth Behring Wheelchair Foundation and financed the translation and publication of the World War II Polish non-fiction book “Frantic 7.”
The Columbia Heights Sister City group has won two national awards under Strand’s leadership for “Best and Most Active Sister City” among smaller communities in the United States.
Strand is currently an active member of the Polish American Cultural Institute of Minnesota.
“Now, therefore, be it resolved that I, Amáda Márquez Simula, mayor of Columbia Heights, do hereby deem it an honor and pleasure to extend this certificate of recognition to Dolores Puente Strand on the occasion of her 90th birthday with sincere congratulations and best wishes for many more happy productive years,” Márquez Simula said. “I proclaim Feb. 8, 2022, as Dolores Puente Strand Day in the city of Columbia Heights, County of Anoka, State of Minnesota, U.S.A.”
“Thank you,” Strand said, after being presented the proclamation and certificate of recognition. “Believe it or not I’m speechless. ... I’m humbled, grateful and excited. It’s fun to be 90! Thank you.”
