The city of Columbia Heights is marking 100 years as a city on Wednesday, July 21.
Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula said residents should not only celebrate the 100 years Columbia Heights has officially been a city but should also remember the history of the area before that.
“Happy Birthday, Columbia Heights,” Márquez Simula said. “Columbia Heights didn’t just progress from 100 years ago — it has been progressing through time. For more than 100 years, people have loved living here from the Dakota and Ho-Chunk tribes to our Polish and Scandinavian immigrants all the way to our current immigrants from Ecuador, Somalia, East Africa, Mexico and Tibet. It has been a very welcoming city for over 100 years, and I know that our city will continue to welcome people over the next 100 years.”
Columbia Heights has been celebrating its centennial with a variety events in 2020 and 2021. These events have included a back-to-school drive, Native Pride Dancers, movies in the park, a Halloween Boo-Drive, Zoom history presentations, city cleanups, the making of a city centennial quilt and more. And more events are scheduled.
The centennial itself will be celebrated from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Huset Park, 3965 Jefferson St. NE. The Columbia Heights centennial “birthday party” will include free cake, live music, games for kids of all ages and more. This event is free. Food trucks will be available with food for purchase.
To learn more about the Columbia Heights centennial events, visit tinyurl.com/d7x7p2ep.
History of Columbia Heights
Columbia Heights became a village March 14, 1889, and became a city July 21, 1921.
Columbia Heights is 3.52 square miles and is bordered by the city of Fridley to the north and west; New Brighton and Saint Anthony to the east and Minneapolis to the south. The city of Hilltop, which was incorporated as a city in 1956, is entirely surrounded by Columbia Heights.
Anoka County Historical Society volunteer coordinator Sara Given said during a May 15 Zoom presentation on the history of Columbia Heights that “in order to understand the history of Columbia Heights we have to go back further than 100 years and talk about all the names it passed through in order to get to where we are today.”
“The Dakota and Ho-Chunk tribes cared for this land when it was prairie and lakes,” Mayor Márquez Simula said. “They raised families and passed on the community’s traditions from generation to generation.”
Jump to the mid-1800s and counties in Minnesota were being organized in anticipation of Minnesota statehood, which occurred May 11, 1858.
Given said the tail of Anoka County was originally its own separate county, which included the current cities of Columbia Heights, Fridley, Hilltop and Spring Lake Park. The 18-square-mile county, called Manomin County, was created May 23, 1857.
Manomin is a variant spelling of “manoomin,” the Ojibwe word for wild rice. The current northeastern Minnesota county, Mahnomen, carries on the name.
Manomin County was disbanded and attached to Anoka County in 1869, which required an amendment to the Minnesota Constitution.
During the 1860 presidential election, with then-U.S. Rep. Abraham Lincoln running against southern Democrat John C. Breckenridge, Minnesota’s four electoral votes went to Lincoln, but Manomin County voted for Breckenridge, who supported states choosing whether they wanted slavery.
According to Given, the Falls Evening News reported on Dec. 20, 1861, that Manomin County was allegedly going to secede from the Union. This did not happen.
In 1860 Columbia Heights had a population of only 136 people. Today, it has just over 20,000 residents, according to 2019 estimates.
According to Given, the area of the former Manomin County, including Columbia Heights, became Manomin Township from 1870-1879. Then the area became known as Fridley Township until Columbia Heights separated and officially incorporated as the village of Columbia Heights on March 14, 1898.
In 1892, the Minneapolis Improvement Company Northeast held a naming contest for what became the village of Columbia Heights with 2,281 names submitted. The name Columbia Heights was chosen, and Olive Louise Thornbergh received a $150 prize in gold. Fairview Park was the runner-up selection, and Hazel Heights was the third choice, according to Given.
“Why ‘Columbia Heights’? The ‘Heights’ part is pretty easy to deduce, and most people agree that it points to the fact that the area contained the highest point in Hennepin, Ramsey and Anoka counties at 47th and Stinson Boulevard,” Given said. “The name ‘Columbia’ is open for a tiny bit of debate. It could reference a city in New York, which some people thought the Minnesota town resembled. Most likely it’s a reference to the upcoming World Fair to be held in Chicago the next year in 1893. It was to be the World’s Columbian Exposition, which coincided with the 400th anniversary of Columbus’ arrival in the New World and conveniently overlooked all the Native peoples that were already living here at the time.”
In the early 1900s, Columbia Heights was described as hilly and open and only had about 300 residents, who were farmers or worked in the city of Minneapolis. Many residents were Scandinavian or Polish immigrants.
Since 1991, Columbia Heights’ sister city has been Łomianki, Poland. A Polish flag and white eagle are on a sign marking the border between Columbia Heights and Minneapolis. It’s visible when entering Columbia Heights on Central Avenue and celebrates the city’s early roots as a Polish-American community.
“As Scandinavian and Polish immigrants moved to this land, Heights was incorporated as a small town,” Márquez Simula said. “Farmers grew crops on the land. Barns, shops, roads, churches and schools were built by dedicated and hard-working community members. People loved living here so much our farms became neighborhoods and eventually we were a bustling suburb and became a charter city.”
At the turn of the century, Twin Cities real-estate magnate and businessman Thomas Lowry was influential in shaping the village of Columbia Heights by acquiring thousands of acres of land for planned housing developments, Given said.
Columbia Heights was once home to streetcars, which operated 1893-1951. One streetcar line came into Columbia Heights via Central Avenue and then turned onto 40th Avenue and ran down to Fifth Street. Another line turned onto Reservoir Boulevard and traveled north to the Minneapolis Filtration Plant.
Lowry later extended a double streetcar track on Central Avenue from 29th to 40th avenues, and a single track along 40th Avenue to Fifth Street Northeast in 1916.
In 1905 Lowry bought President Abraham Lincoln’s funeral car, restored it and turned it into a streetcar. After Lowry died in 1909, heirs to his estate donated the streetcar to the Minnesota Federation of Women’s Clubs, which planned to preserve it at the Sibley House museum, but it was destroyed in a grass fire on March 18, 1911.
In the early 1900s the village of Columbia Heights was known as a gambling area because it was near the border of Minneapolis, where gambling was banned. There were a number of gambling dens and saloons, where gambling, drinking and fights frequently occurred, Given said.
On July 21, 1921, the charter of the city of Columbia Heights was adopted and the city was formed. City parks of Prestemon, Gauvitte and McKenna were all named for members of the first city council. Ava Ostrander, the first woman elected to the council, also has a park named for her. She was elected in 1924.
In 2016 Columbia Heights was honored with the All-American City Award, which recognizes communities that encourage civic engagement.
“In our past, we were a vibrant community with a golf course, lamp posts and even streetcars,” Márquez Simula said. “And now we are a vibrant and even more diverse community that attracts families and businesses from all over the world: Ecuador, Somalia, East Africa, Mexico, Tibet, people from the South, East and West coasts, Midwest, greater Minnesota and more.”
Márquez Simulasaid the city also has an exciting future.
“Making my way down Central Avenue and throughout our city, I’m inspired to see the shops, homes, schools, and faith communities that represent the hopes and dreams of so many people. ... I hope that this year, as we look back to celebrate our history, we will also look forward to all the amazing things we can do together as a community. Here’s looking to our next 100 years!”
