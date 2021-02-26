If you know someone making a positive impact in the Columbia Heights community, you can nominate them for annual Columbia Heights’ Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award.
Nomination forms are available at visitcolumbiaheightsmn.gov/outstanding and at City Hall. Completed nomination forms can be dropped off at City Hall, mailed back to Ben Sandell at 590 40th Ave NE, Columbia Heights or emailed to Sandell at bsandell@columbiaheightsmn.gov.
Nominations for 2021 will be accepted until Sunday, May 2. Call 763-706-3615 with questions.
The past three winners of the Outstanding Citizen Award were Patricia Sowada, Catherine Miske and Tanya Moore. For a full list of winners dating back to 1976, visit columbiaheightsmn.gov/outstanding.
