A 26-foot-tall sculpture will be unveiled Friday, Feb. 28, at Fridley City Hall to commemorate Columbia Arena, a site significant to Fridley’s history.
The sculpture is made up of the old Columbia Arena signage letters, which Community Development Director Scott Hickok saved when the arena was torn down in 2015.
The artwork will hit just inches below City Hall’s ceiling, Hickok said. Rather than spelling out “Columbia Arena” as it did for decades, the sculpture now spells a different word, which won’t be released to the public until the unveiling. “It’s definitely interesting, for sure,” Hickok said.
The letters survived the arena demolition and the public works building demolition before Hickok decided to keep the letters safe in his truck. “We were running out of places to keep it,” he said.
The money for the sculpture comes from energy savings at the new city hall building. The city worked with Xcel Energy and the building architects to get the most efficient technology and save money on energy costs. Doing this, the city saved about $92,000, which will be put into public art, Hickok said.
The soon-to-be-unveiled sculpture cost a fraction of those savings. “This will be something people can long remember,” he said.
Columbia Arena was torn down in 2015 before the new Fridley Civic Campus as built. The city purchased the arena to make sure something good would come out of the site, Hickok said. The building was in bad shape, so it could no longer be used.
Columbia Arena opened in 1969, according to the Star Tribune. The Disney movie “D3: The Mighty Ducks” was filmed almost entirely at Columbia Arena in the 1990s.
The city is hosting a Columbia Arena commemoration at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28, featuring a screening of “D3: Mighty Ducks,” as well as displaying memorabilia and photos. There will be live music, arts and crafts, hockey video games, boot hockey, pizza and more. The event will be at the Fridley Civic Campus, 7071 University Ave. NE — the site of Columbia Arena. The sculpture unveiling is at 6:15 p.m., and movie screening is at 6:40 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.