In the winter it’s not uncommon for the Animal Humane Society to see rescue pets come in with frost bite-related problems, usually around the tail or ears.
But this winter the Coon Rapids shelter saw an “extreme condition” brought in by the Coon Rapids Police Department — a young orange cat, later named Chuckie, found frozen to a drain a couple months ago.
Chuckie had frost bite on his leg and his tail, veterinarian Kate Farmer said, and he had to get a toe and part of his tail amputated.
Chuckie’s on the mend, though.
“Now he’s in excellent spirits,” Farmer said.
The Humane Society estimated Chuckie to be about a year old.
He has his quirks, too. When people pet Chuckie, he sometimes grabs on to their hands with his paws to pull their hands closer, Farmer said.
“He’s got spunk and spice,” she said.
Farmer fosters the cat, so she takes him home at night and brings him back to the office in the morning.
Chuckie will be available for adoption toward the end of February, maybe sooner.
“He’s going to get adopted right away,” Mary Tan, public relations manager for the Humane Society, said.
Farmer has some tips for pet owners in the wintertime.
Her main rule? Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Dogs have to go outside to relieve themselves, but they should be out and back in quickly, Farmer said. Dogs should have their paws protected from the cold, using methods such as booties or paw waxes, Farmer said.
Outdoor cats should be kept out of the wind and wet and have proper access to food.
“In a perfect world, all cats would be kept indoors,” she said.
