Fridley resident Ryan Gerhard wants Fridley’s annual ‘49er Days celebration to resemble the festival he remembered attending when he was in high school.
Over two decades ago, the festival was the talk of the town, according to Gerhard, ‘49er Days committee president. It was and continues to be a communitywide event to bring people together, but Gerhard said there was more hype over the celebration back then.
“It’s really about community,” Gerhard said. “People can meet each other and learn about local businesses.”
Now, the ‘49er Days committee needs more members, volunteers and sponsors to help make its desired changes. Volunteers work one hour a month, Gerhard said.
“It does not take much time,” he said. “If people want their voice heard, this is the way to do it. ... Every little bit matters.”
Debbie Dahl, director of community services for the city of Fridley, said the committee has had trouble finding volunteers to support ‘49er Days.
“It’s a challenge to find volunteers and get donations to keep the events fresh and exciting,” she said.
But community members interested in seeing the event live on should consider volunteering, she said.
“It’s a fun event to get people to come out to,” Dahl said. “It’s a chance to do something for neighbors and local businesses.”
Fridley’s city government doesn’t put on ‘49er Days, Dahl said, but some staff members help with planning, and the police, fire and public works departments ensure the event runs smoothly and safely.
The festival has changed over the years, with dances, fireworks, scholarship opportunities and sports tournaments among the events that have occurred on and off since the festival’s inception in 1978, Dahl said.
One way Gerhard is working to bring back yesteryear’s ‘49er Days appeal is reinstating a softball tournament, which will be June 19-20 at Commons Park, 555 61st Ave. NE, across from Fridley’s Civic Campus.
Other events the committee will continue or start this year include live music, a car show, vendors, food and an art show at the Civic Campus, 7071 University Ave. NE.
“It’s all very new and in the early stages,” Gerhard said.
Fridley’s ‘49er Days will run June 18-20. More details will be available closer to the event.
Those interested in volunteering for or sponsoring the event can email info@fridleymn.gov for more information.
