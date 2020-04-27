The colors will be nothing different.
The setting? That will be a bit new.
After concluding a prolific, All-American career along the offensive line at North Dakota State University in January, Spring Lake Park graduate Zack Johnson will transition to the green and gold of the Green Bay Packers in the NFL, signing as a rookie free agent April 25.
“It was exciting, that’s what it was,” Johnson said. “It came down to a couple teams. In the end it came down to the positioning and what’s the best fit for me, knowing what they have in the O-line and opportunity. That was a huge part.”
The signing was the next step and the realization of a childhood dream for Johnson, who played for four national championship teams at North Dakota State.
“When I was younger, I always dreamed of playing in the NFL,” Johnson said. “In school, when they asked you what you want to be when you grow up, I was that kid that said playing NFL football or NHL hockey.
“I was good at it, so as I grew it became more of a possibility. When I got to college, that’s where the reality set in. The college coaches said, ‘You’ve got a pretty good shot here.’”
Johnson found himself at the current powerhouse of the Football Championship Subdivision, a place where personal and collective dominance went hand in hand.
As a sophomore, he entered the starting lineup at offensive tackle. Over the next three years, Johnson made 46 starts in a row as the Bison set school records for rushing yards and won FCS national titles each season. Including his redshirt season, NDSU went 70-5 during Johnson’s collegiate career.
“The culture up there is so awesome,” Johnson said. “Everyone works hard, everyone has that blue-collar mentality. The whole organization has been so successful up there.
“(My game) grew tremendously. It was great playing for Coach (Conor) Riley and Coach (A.J.) Blazek, developing throughout. Coach Riley was there for my first four years and Coach Blazek for my last year. It was kinda cool to go through a coaching change and experience that, because that is something you have to go through in the pros.”
Johnson also made a position change his senior season, sliding inside to guard in a move that helped bolster the team while expanding his own game.
“No doubt, it helped knowing what those guys do,” Johnson said. “It’s a lot more physical and violent aspect of the game. Things get on you a lot quicker on the inside. It’s much more physical at the point of contact. When it comes down to it, there’s a lot more time and space at tackle, which is really nice.
“The decision came down to what was best for the team. As a captain and a leader, I wanted to show I could do it and develop my game. I was ready for it.”
North Dakota State completed a perfect 16-0 season by defeating James Madison 28-20 in the FCS championship game Jan. 11. Johnson earned First Team All-American honors at right guard for his senior season after being named Second Team All-American at right tackle as a junior.
Shortly after, he made his way to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl outside Los Angeles, earning an invite to showcase his skills against the best pro prospects in all of college football.
“A lot of people look at the FCS a little differently, but I think it’s the same level playing field,” Johnson said. “I was able to go out to the NFLPA game and play with the SEC guys and stuff. I was excited to show them my ability to compete at their level.
“Right after that I got on another plane and went to Tampa, Florida. I was there for eight weeks. Then my Pro Day got cancelled (because of the coronavirus). It was a little different than normal because there were scouts who didn’t see me.”
While the typical draft scouting period was cut short this year, impacting the ability of scout’s to gather information on prospects from smaller schools like NDSU ahead of the NFL Draft April 22-24, the main goal for Johnson was to remain prepared for any opportunity that would arise.
“Going into the draft, I didn’t hear from Green Bay until that day to be honest,” Johnson said. “Their O-line coach reached out and we had a good talk that morning. It kept developing and the last day he said, ‘Hold on tight, we’ll see what happens here.’ It was kind of a cool situation.”
While getting drafted is the ultimate goal, near the final stages of the draft comes a certain advantage of remaining unselected, allowing players to choose a team that is the best fit for them.
“Obviously if you get drafted you’re going to that team,” Johnson said. “Once it comes to the back of the draft, I think you’d rather just go free agency and choose the organization. That’s what happened to me. You can see the depth and choose the best fit. Obviously it doesn’t matter about the money at that point it’s the best opportunity and fighting for spots now.”
Johnson found a good spot in Green Bay, a team with a similar offense to what is ran at NDSU with zone schemes along the line.
“It’s just a cool culture thing,” Johnson said. “(Lineman) Billy Turner played at NDSU and having (former NDSU wide receiver) Darrius Shepherd there as well, having phone calls and staying in touch and knowing what’s going on, they’re really easy to lean on.”
When Johnson reports to his first NFL training camp, he will be doing so with the natural rival of his hometown Minnesota Vikings, the team his family has mostly preferred. For his part Johnson has typically preferred to follow the careers of professional players. A group he is now a part of.
“My family is a big Vikings-oriented family,” Johnson said. “But for me it’s the players. Growing up I was watching the players. I loved hockey, I loved football, so it was the players more than the teams, following players and what they were doing more than the team aspect.”
Besides, crossing the border to play football is nothing new. Especially to wear green and gold.
“To be where I’m at right now is awesome and I’m ready to take the next step,” Johnson said. “Just competing. Getting down to it, going to meetings and getting back to playing football. I’ve been working my butt off to get where I’m at and get myself ready. I’m excited to get out on the field and show everybody what I’m capable of. I’m ready to hit some dudes.”
