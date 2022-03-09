As the clock hit zero in the match of his life, it took a moment to sink in.
He had started the final period down by two points. He had broken free for an escape to pull within one, then powered through his opponent for a go-ahead takedown. He had fought off a desperate last-second escape attempt by his final foe, then looked up, unsure if his dream had just become reality.
Then Blaine wrestling senior Luke Studer took a look at his corner, saw his dad, arms raised, and knew: the Class AAA 138 state championship was his, a 5-4 win securing the first title in 40 years for the Bengals. Studer’s performance highlighted a dozen state area place-winners during the State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul March 4-5.
“I was more than excited to be wrestling in the state championship, yet I think my dad was more nervous than I was,” Studer said. “I have been working my whole life to be at the top, and to finally prove to myself I’m one of the best in the state. The energy in that stadium was crazy. Better than I could’ve imagined.”
The first period of the finals ended scoreless, with Studer fighting off a deep shot attempt, then Messner escaped quickly to start the second.
Studer broke the grip on a Messner shot attempt midway through the second period, spinning around for a takedown and a 2-1 lead. Studer maintained the advantage until late in the period, but an escape and takedown at the edge of the mat as time expired gave Messner a 4-2 advantage heading into the third.
A fast escape at the start of the third narrowed the gap to 4-3, before Studer hit a deep single and switched to a double, driving through for a go-ahead takedown with 1:25 left.
Studer remained firmly in control until a late scramble, with Messner nearing a potential match-tying escape — or go-ahead reversal — as the clock wound down. But a focal point throughout the year kept Studer on top in the match, leading to the top of the podium.
“Going into the third period down 4-2 was not ideal, but I knew what I had to do after getting the last takedown to go up by one, knowing if I ride him out, I would get that title,” Studer said. “I’ve been working on my rides all year, and for it to really show at the end of the match and to get that championship was so amazing! When the clock hit zero, I hesitated because I didn’t know if the refs had called an escape. But once I saw my dad with his hands in the air I went crazy, and I will never forget that feeling of jumping in my dad’s arms. Nothing will ever top that feeling!”
The title was the culmination of an illustrious career, the winningest in program history and the first champion since Ron Cashman in 1982. Studer first qualified for state as an eighth-grader, later placing fifth as a sophomore and fourth a year ago.
“It has been a blast,” Blaine head coach Josh Prokosch said. “Since his eighth grade year, he and a few others in this senior class have been leaders in the room based on their work ethic and drive. Being in his corner has always been fun because we knew we always had a shot to win, no matter who we were against. It has been a great journey with him and his family since showing up at Blaine. He has gone from being the ‘little brother’ to Blaine’s all-time wins leader, and now, state champ!”
Studer opened the state tournament with a 19-4 technical fall in the first round, then battled to a 7-3 win in the quarterfinals. On the second day of action, he pulled away for a 10-2 major decision in the morning semifinal round, before closing with the comeback championship thriller.
“It’s hard to feel he wrestled any other way than great to win a state title,” Prokosch said. “That being said, a few guys along the way wrestled him really tough and made Luke work for it, that’s for sure. He took yet another step in his evolution this weekend in terms of his ability as a top wrestler. He was able to punish some kids with his pressure on top, and that was key in a few matches.”
Studer has thrived with a similar, yet progressively more advanced style throughout his Bengal career.
“It depends on how you look at it,” Prokosch said. “Really his style hasn’t (changed), he has just added so many weapons to his arsenal. Luke has just continued to evolve and ask questions. The biggest change happened this year in practice where he and his main partner Cooper Larson (who earned fifth place at 132) develop their ‘play wrestling.’ It’s a style of flow wrestling that allows you to go hard, but work through positions and learn without the fear of failure.”
It’s a touch bittersweet to see the journey conclude, but it’s an ending the Bengals wouldn’t have had turn out any other way.
“Our entire coaching staff have spent his career chasing this dream, and now it’s accomplished and it’s sadly over,” Prokosch said. “That being said, myself and the rest of us could not be happier for him. We believed in him, and he believed in us. This was the only way he could end his senior year right. We truly could not be more happy!”
