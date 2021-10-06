A season of excellence continued for the Blaine volleyball team on its home court over homecoming weekend, posting four more wins and capturing its own Blaine Invitational title Oct. 2. The team maintained its undefeated home record by adding a sweep over North St. Paul Oct. 5, improving to 17-3 on the season.
“I was pleased with how the team played overall on Saturday,” Blaine head coach Natalie Thienes said. “It was a long day of volleyball and each opponent we faced brought a new challenge for our team to overcome. We had minor bumps along the road to the championship, but players were able to make adjustments. Winning the home invite was a great feeling! Our athletes have worked day in and day out; to see them protect their home court, especially on homecoming weekend, was pretty awesome!”
Blaine has proven difficult to score against throughout the fall, relying on a stellar defensive presence. That, in turn, has enabled the offense more opportunities to attack as well.
“We are incredibly focused on defense and serve receive,” Thienes said. “We are grinding those items out every day in practice to give us a solid foundation. Our attackers are working on different options (tools, tips, rolls, scoring on different areas on the court). We thrive on others’ success and celebrating our teammates!”
A long line of team members has had reason to celebrate, as the Bengals have rolled out a deep and consistent lineup. A big component in finding ways to win on a routine basis.
“Every athlete is a key element,” Thienes said. “We have such depth and versatility that players are able to play multiple positions on any given night. It’s super exciting to see when we start subbing, the excitement players get for those stepping onto the court for the first time that night. The team is incredibly close with one another. Most of them have been playing together for years and you can really tell how comfortable they are with one another.”
The regular season draws to a close Oct. 14. Then, the Bengals will turn their focus to the playoffs, among the leading contenders in the Section 7AAAA Tournament.
“We are looking forward to sections,” Thienes said. “We are just gearing up and really starting to hit our peak at the right time.”
