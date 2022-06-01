The USA Blind Hockey Team returns to the National Sports Center in Blaine as part of the Hendrickson Foundation National Hockey Festival running June 2-5.
The four-day festival is an opportunity for the nation’s elite blind hockey players to train on ice and take part in the hockey community off ice as they seek spots on the national team. The National Blind Hockey Team hopes to represent the U.S. at the 2026 Paralympics.
Blind hockey is the same game as traditional hockey, with a few tweaks for player safety:
All players are blind/visually impaired (10% vision or less). The puck is made of metal and hollow with metal balls so it makes a sound when it moves. The puck is bigger to slow the game down a bit. The net is only 3 feet high versus 4 feet because the goalies have zero vision. And players have to make one pass before they can shoot the puck — when this happens, the ref sounds an electronic whistle so the goalie knows that a shot may be coming.
If fans didn’t know differently when watching play for the first time, they would have a hard time telling, or believing, that the players are visually impaired.
“They do not believe that the players are blind/visually impaired, as the game is very fast and the talent of these players — where most are using their hearing and limited vision to navigate the rink — is remarkable,” said Michael Svac, U.S. Blind Hockey Team General Manager. “They also think that the goalies have to be crazy taking a metal puck to the body when they cannot see it coming!”
There will be a practice at the National Sports Center on Friday, June 3 at 9 a.m., and games held on June 3 at 2:45 p.m.; on June 4 at 2:15 p.m.; and on June 5 at 10 a.m.
“The players and staff love the game of hockey and any opportunity to play the game anytime and anywhere is always exciting for our players and the staff,” Svac said. “They just love to compete and being on the ice to educate others that hockey is for everyone, and hope to raise awareness about opportunities for those with a disability.”
The Hendrickson Foundation began in 2011 through discussions between Larry Hendrickson and Mike “Mac” MacMillan, a friend and U.S. Hockey Coach-In-Chief, about an extreme lack of participation within disabled hockey programs in Minnesota. This lit the fire that led to the eventual creation of Larry’s, Hendrickson Foundation, in partnership with USA Hockey and MN Hockey, with a mission to grow the game of hockey by making it accessible to all people, despite any challenges they may be living with, and creating a stronger and more inclusive State of Hockey.
“Aut inveniam viam aut faciam,” a Latin proverb meaning, “I shall either find a way or make one,” became a mantra for Larry and the foundation, and ultimately a promise to the community.
“The Hendrickson family has been a huge supporter of the U.S. Blind Hockey Team, and because of the family and the foundation, we have been invited to participate in the festival now for several years,” Svac said. “Being invited back again this year is special and we are appreciative of the family and all the people from Minnesota that have welcomed our team.
“Athletes love to compete and having the opportunity to continue to play the game they love is what drives them to be the best athletes they can. The added excitement to know that they may be able to represent the United Stated in a Paralympic opportunity takes them to a higher level of competition and training. These are hockey players and when they step on the ice there is no disability.”
In addition to the USA Blind Hockey Team’s appearance, the Festival includes a celebrity game and sled race, a silent auction, a polar plunge and more. For more information, visit hendricksonfoundation.com/national-hockey-festival.
