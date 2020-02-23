A new sushi and hibachi restaurant is bringing a diverse blend of Asian cuisines to Blaine.
Umi Sushi & Hibachi, which opened last month, is located at 10340 Baltimore St. NE, in the former location of Kintaro Sushi & Hibachi Steak House.
Last May, Umi Sushi & Hibachi co-owners Mike Son, of Blaine, and Sean Ung, of Woodbury, heard Kintaro was closing after reportedly experiencing dwindling business and going through multiple owners.
Son and Ung at the time were looking for an opportunity to co-own a restaurant.
“We heard of a great opportunity, and we talked to the Kintaro owner, and then suddenly everything began to happen ... and then everything was falling into place,” Son said.
When took ownership of the space last July, Son and Ung began renovating their new restaurant, adding more modern decor with a hint of a sports bar atmosphere.
“It’s a really nice environment now,” Son said. “The place is now very open and friendly-family. It’s a fun environment now. Friends and family have loved coming here to enjoy a good meal.”
Umi Sushi & Hibachi celebrated its grand opening Jan. 18. The restaurant has 12 total staff members, including several chefs.
There’s seating for 150 people, with half the restaurant having traditional table seating, along with bar seating. The other half of Umi has four separate hibachi cast iron grills with seats around them.
Son said he specifically wanted to keep Kintaro’s hibachi grills because a live and interactive hibachi cooking experience isn’t available anywhere else in Blaine. Son was previously the general manager of Misono Sushi & Asian Bistro in Blaine, where he said the hibachi was cooked in the kitchen rather than in front of the customer.
“Having hibachi cooked right in front of you is very good, especially for families, parents and kids who really like the show,” Son said. “Our chefs are very experienced, and they put up a very good show.”
Umi Sushi & Hibachi’s menu offers a wide array of Japanese, Chinese and some Thai cuisines with fresh and high quality ingredients including local produce.
A few of the dishes Umi offers include a variety of sushi, maki, nigiri or sashimi; hibachi teriyaki meals with chicken, steak or salmon; hibachi tempura meals with chicken and vegetable or shrimp and vegetable; kung pao chicken; orange chicken; pad thai; garlic chili edamame; ginger ika yaki and more. Special-order sushi requests are accepted.
Son said Umi offers gluten free and vegan choices. There are also lunch and happy hour specials everyday.
“The food is amazing throughout the full entire menu,” Son said. “We won’t disappoint you.”
This spring Umi Sushi & Hibachi will remodel the restaurant’s patio for additional seating. The patio will open at the end of May.
This summer the restaurant plans to host bean bag tournaments and karoke nights and install a giant projector to show sports games. The restaurant currently offers a DJ, who plays both public and private events.
Umi Sushi & Hibachi is open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 10 p.m. Sundays.
To learn more about Umi Sushi & Hibachi call 763-296-8004 or visit umisushimn.com.
