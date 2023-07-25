police lights
Two motorcycle riders were injured when they were struck by an ambulance at the intersection of Highway 65 at 109th Avenue Northeast in Blaine on Saturday, July 22.

Both riders, a 57-year-old man and a 58-year old woman from Isanti, were transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

  

