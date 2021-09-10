They’re back.
A group of young golfers based out of TPC Twin Cities in Blaine is again among the top teams in the country, earning a return trip to the PGA Junior League National Championship.
The TPC Twin Cities 13U All-Stars won the National Car Rental PGA Junior League Regional at The Ridge Club in Sioux City, Iowa, Sept. 3-5, advancing to nationals.
“This team played their hearts out,” said David Branstad, director of instruction at TPC Twin Cities. “This was truly a team win with every player contributing. It was really fun to see them feed off of each other as momentum built throughout the match.”
TPC Twin Cities shot an aggregate total of 196 on the first day of competition, followed by the Iowa-based Ames/Marshalltown All-Stars with a 199. The two faced off in match play for the title, with TPC winning 9-3.
A dominant performance for a team that thrives not only on great skill, but cohesion.
“This team’s chemistry is like nothing I have seen,” Branstad said. “They all have their strengths as players, but their bond as a team is something really special to see and be a part of.”
All players competed with TPC Twin Cities during the summer season, as the facility hosted its own league.
On the roster from Blaine are Ben Appelhof, Chase Birdwell and Andrew Burstad, as well as five others from around the Twin Cities, including Ryder Carlson, Phillip Ebner, Belle Kongshaug, Nicholas Melvin and William Roiland. Branstad is the team captain and Tony Serpico, PGA — Assistant Golf Professional at TPC Twin Cities, is the coach.
“Super cool experience for these kids, especially since we only have one junior on the team that has been to nationals before,” Branstad.
TPC was the runner-up overall in 2018 and fourth overall in 2019. There was no tournament in 2020.
The National Car Rental PGA Junior League Championship is at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, Oct. 7-10. The Championship will be broadcast live on select ESPN networks for the first time this year.
