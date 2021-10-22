It’s theater meets movies meets theater again.
Two worlds of acting collide in Spring Lake Park High School theater’s fall play “Shakespeare in Hollywood,” a fast-paced comedy performed on back-to-back weekends Oct. 29-30 and Nov. 5-6.
The play is set in 1934, in the early stages of Hollywood cinema. Shakespeare’s most famous fairies, Oberon and Puck, have magically appeared on the set of Max Reinhardt’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The fairies insert themselves into the action, with the mischief and magic of movies leading to a set of laughs in the comic romp.
“My favorite part of the play is all the different conflicts that the characters go through how they interact with each other,” said Cassandra Chrisian, who plays Puck in the play. “All the characters have their own motivations and love interests; it’s exciting to watch it play out on stage. I think that the audiences will enjoy Oberon and Puck’s adventures in navigating a non-magical world. Oberon has a little more trouble adapting to our world than Puck, and it’s fun to see the differences in how they navigate it. I think that they’ll enjoy all the little references to Shakespeare and 1930s Hollywood.”
It’s a return to the stage and live audiences for Spring Lake Park theater after over a year away.
“It’s fantastic to be back up and staging a play in front of an audience! Our vaccinated cast members will be performing without masks, and it’s wonderful to see their facial expressions and interactions, something we’ve all sorely missed this past year and a half,” Spring Lake Park Director of Theater Arts Kevin Dutcher said. “It feels wonderful to be back on stage telling this funny and delightful story.”
“The most exciting thing about the fall play is getting back into the groove of performing with my friends and cast mates,” Christian said. “We love playing improv games and diving into our characters to play them the best we can.”
The play has humor for all, whether familiar with the storyline or not.
“I found the show laugh-out-loud funny when I read it, and right now we can all use a good laugh,” Dutcher said. “I particularly enjoy the juxtaposition of the ‘real’ characters of Puck and Oberon being thrust into the bizarre world of a Hollywood movie set circa the 1930s, and the ‘fish out of water’ situation lends itself to myriad comic opportunities. The cast has enjoyed dipping their toes into the dual worlds of Shakespeare and 1935 Hollywood.
“If one has a passing knowledge of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ it will enhance the experience, but the playwright does a thorough job of making sure that we are all caught up on the relevant story lines, so it will be enjoyed by all!”
Performances are Friday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m. For more information on Spring Lake Park theater or to purchase tickets for the show, visit springlakeparkschools.org/community-education/ticket-office. Tickets will be available online or at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.