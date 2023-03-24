A Da Vinci Academy mother is helping the school come together to learn more about what makes her third grade son, Salim, unique.
His mother Sana Soussi held two assemblies for World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, for the elementary and middle schoolers, to educate students and staff about Down Syndrome and the medical aspects around it. As a parent of a child with Down Syndrome, she has had plenty of personal experience that she is now ready to share with her wider community.
“Since Salim was born, I’ve been so focused on getting him where he needs to be,” Soussi said. “It never occurred to me that his peers would need to be informed about what makes Salim unique.”
As a part of the assemblies, Sana herself spoke along with Pediatric Specialist Dr. Fadel Sakkal and Sarah Curfman, President and CEO of the Down Syndrome Association of MN. Each speaker represented a unique aspect of Down Syndrome, whether that be the journey as a parent, the medical aspect or the societal importance of Down Syndrome education.
Sakkal spoke to each group in language tailored for their age group, slowing down to explain the math behind chromosomes to the elementary school students and giving a more detailed look into the genetics for the middle schoolers.
“‘Chromosome’ is a big word, but it’s what gives each of us our character,” Sakkal said. “When a baby develops in a mom’s abdomen, they get something called chromosomes. There’s 46 in every human being, but with Down Syndrome, one of the cells of mom or dad has two of the chromosomes numbered 21.”
The United Nations declared March 21 World Down Syndrome Day in 2007, using the 21st day of the third month to represent the three chromosomes present in those with Down Syndrome. The students also took part in the tradition of donning “silly socks” for the occasion, since a pair of chromosomes can look like a pair of socks. Students wore mismatched or patterned socks to fit the theme and show that one pair of chromosomes comes from a mother and a father.
Sakkal went on to explain that people with Down Syndrome may have similar characteristics to one another, but they ultimately look closer to their parents than anyone. He also explained that Down Syndrome occurs uniquely, and there is usually no family history associated with the condition.
“It’s something a child is born with,” Sakkal told both crowds on Tuesday. “It’s not contagious … I want you to know that kids with Down Syndrome are the friendliest kids on earth. When parents come to me, I say your kids will be the happiest kid around. They have big hearts and will bring you joy and laughter.”
Soussi shared a video of Salim’s current and former teachers and classmates, as well as family members, listing what they love the most about Salim. The words funny, caring, joyful, smiles and hugs all played a part in most answers, echoing Sakkal’s comments.
Salim’s uncle, Haitham, shared that his nephew is “the most thoughtful, caring person I’ve ever met.”
His father Ahmed, also spoke about his son via video.
“One thing he’s taught me was patience,” Ahmed Soussi said. “The goals we’ve accomplished together, I can’t even tell you how many, and there’s more ahead.”
The Soussis’ own journey as parents of a child with Down Syndrome started when Sana was 26. She found out she was pregnant with Salim, her third child of an eventual five total. At five months of pregnancy, she learned that Salim would be born with Down Syndrome. She recalled her initial reaction to be uncertain, as she did not know much about Down Syndrome and did not have a support system in place that could inform her about the genetic condition.
“Salim was a quiet and sleepy baby,” Soussi recalled. “He wouldn’t flip from his stomach to his back and he wouldn’t turn to me when I said his name. I took him to many doctors, and they told me Down Syndrome is a severe disability and he may not act like other kids.”
That changed when Salim was nine months old. He was sitting on his father Ahmed’s lap as he sang “If You’re Happy and You Know It” to his older daughter, and Ahmed called his wife in to see what her kids were up to.
“My husband told me, ‘Come here,’ and I saw Salim clapping and stomping his feet (to the song),” Soussi said. “We finally looked at each other and said, ‘But he does understand.’”
She shared the news with Sakkal, who also serves as Salim’s pediatrician, and he set Salim up with a physical therapist as a next step. Soussi says that hard work with the therapists paid off, and Salim was walking by 18 months.
That’s atypical for children with Down Syndrome, who often take their first steps at 21 to 36 months. Soussi said her life has been enriched by Salim, and ended her speech encouraging others to get to know those around them with Down Syndrome.
“Down Syndrome is not scary, it is not something to be afraid of or judged,” Soussi said. “Don’t look and assume things. Ask questions, get into their universe. People with Down Syndrome make amazing friends. They’re social, generous and loving. I wouldn’t imagine my life without Salim at this point.”
Curfman shared with the crowd the extensive work the Minnesota Down Syndrome Association has done to educate students about the condition.
During the week of World Down Syndrome Day, the MDSA will educate an estimated 30,000 students and hand out 1,100 educational kits, which include books that teachers can read to students about Down Syndrome.
The book Curfman is most excited about in the kit is “Just Ask!” “Just Ask!” was written by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor in 2019. Curfman said that the book encompasses her feelings and MDSA’s mission to inform students about Down Syndrome and get them asking respectful questions to their classmates.
“If you have a question about someone who learns differently, or looks different, just ask them what they like to do,” Curfman said. “It may take a little longer and you might need to listen a little harder, but they want to talk to you and get to know you. You can be friends.”
Curfman is a mother to a child with Down Syndrome herself, and responded to several submitted questions during the elementary presentation. The last question of the presentation was if there was a “cure” for Down Syndrome, and whether or not she wishes there was.
“I wouldn’t use the word ‘cure’ when talking about disabilities,” Curfman said. “With cure I think of things like cancer or Alzheimer’s. Things like therapy might make life easier for people with disabilities, but we’re not doing it to cure or take their differences away.” “We love them just the way they are,” Soussi added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.