Since the opening of Coon Rapids High School, there have been only three boys and four girls tennis head coaches.
It’s a program built on stability, steadiness and progression, adding up to sustained success.
Over the past two decades, Scott Storrick has presided over both programs, achieving his 500th career coaching win for the Cardinals April 26.
Storrick’s familiarity with Coon Rapids tennis began in high school — as a competitor at Blaine.
“In ‘79-81, when I was in high school, I wanted to compete against Coon Rapids,” Storrick said. “They were the staple in a lot of sports in that time period.”
After graduation, Storrick was doing production supervision in industrial engineering in the southwest Minnesota town of Sleepy Eye, where his coaching career began as a volunteer.
He later went back to school to get a teaching degree at Mankato State while his wife studied to become a counselor, a decision that led him back home.
“I contacted my old gym teacher who was assistant principal at Oak View, so when I was student-teaching I volunteered at Blaine,” Storrick said. “The Coon Rapids coach Bob Pivec, who the courts are named after — this was around ’98 — remembered what my record was at Blaine, he knew how I did in the state tourney. Just amazing. He said he was retiring in a couple years and that I should come and coach and teach over in Coon Rapids. When I came on, we coached together, I learned his philosophy and how he ran drills.”
Pivec retired as one of the winningest tennis coaches in U.S. history.
The success continued.
Storrick began teaching at the high school and what has turned into a two-decade coaching run to 500 wins, only briefly stepping aside as girls head coach when he served as assistant principal before returning to the role.
The game has changed over the years, but baseline constants have remained to keep the program thriving: work hard, have fun, keep improving.
“I think it’s the work ethic that they have,” Storrick said. “I think if you respect the players and are upfront and transparent, they really appreciate that. That’s what I’ve tried to do. I’ve done it a lot more late in my life than I did in the beginning.”
Looking back, the wins also take a backseat to team and personal growth. Every year has offered a chance to see something unexpected. On top of that, coaching has offered a chance to form bonds that have lasted long after playing days are over.
“Watching players improve is probably the biggest highlight for me,” Storrick said. “Season to season, you just don’t know what you’re going to get. A player came out his sophomore year and was the lowest spot on C-Squad. His junior year we didn’t have spring sports because of COVID, then last year when he came out he was second singles on varsity. He lived with his sister, would watch YouTube videos, shadow stroke in front of mirrors, hit against the backboard — that’s why a lot of people coach: the anticipation of seeing that success.
“And then watching players contact me that played a long time ago, that’s always a joy for me, they ask you to be a reference or maybe go to a wedding, that’s part of the highlight for me as a coach. I think every year has its own highlight. I had the opportunity to coach my son and daughter which was amazing for myself. I used to take the boys team down to Florida every 3-4 years and the girls to the U.S. Open every 4-5 years. Just to get them an opportunity to get on a plane and see a different part of the United States, and to hear them talk about those experiences is also pretty remarkable.”
The Cardinals’ success has extended far beyond one person, Storrick stressed. It has been a true team and community effort, supported by the staff and administration through the years, and the players dedicated to compete.
“The coaches we have for boys and girls are all teachers in the building,” Storrick said. “They’re just amazing mentors and teachers to work with. We wouldn’t be successful if it weren’t for the coaches on the staff, that is for sure. This 500 wins is because of the coaches that are helping out, the administration that we have, the different athletic directors who have given me the opportunity of coaching. Doing this whole thing was never about records. I’m very appreciative.”
