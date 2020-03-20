A teen boy died Friday, March 20, after being hit by a vehicle in Blaine.
According to an Anoka County Sheriff’s Office press release, the Blaine Police Department, Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department, Allina Emergency Medical Services and the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a personal injury motor vehicle crash at 6:36 p.m. at the intersection of 129th Avenue NE and Lincoln Street in Blaine.
Upon arrival, first responders attempted lifesaving measures on a teenage male victim, however he was later pronounced deceased on-scene. The Minnesota State Patrol then assisted with crash reconstruction.
Early information shows the teen was riding his bicycle, along with two other teenagers, eastbound on 129th Avenue when a westbound Saab passenger car that was driven by an adult male struck the victim head-on.
Officials are withholding the identities of those involved at this time. It's currently unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Blaine Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.