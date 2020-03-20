A teen boy died Friday, March 20, after being hit by a vehicle in Blaine.
A 28-year-old Blaine man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled substance has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Authorities have not publicly identified the victim, but according to a GoFundMe page and social media, the teenager was Tony Janisch.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the Blaine Police Department, Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department, Allina Emergency Medical Services and the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a personal injury motor vehicle crash at 6:36 p.m. at the intersection of 129th Avenue NE and Lincoln Street in Blaine.
Upon arrival, first responders attempted lifesaving measures on a teenage male victim, but he was later pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim was traveling eastbound on 129th Avenue when a westbound Saab passenger vehicle driven by an adult male struck him head on, according to the Sheriff's Office.
According to the GoFundMe page, Janisch was riding his bicycle along with a friend and brother at the time of the crash.
The 28-year-old adult male driver, from Blaine, has been booked into the Anoka County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide while operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance. ABC Newspapers does not typically identify substances until formal charges have been filed.
The Minnesota State Patrol assisted with crash reconstruction. The crash remains under investigation by the Blaine Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
