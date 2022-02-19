Sunrise Elementary third-graders and friends collect donations for the nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup at their school in Blaine and hand out one Jolly Rancher per donor. The team collected $2,400 in donations for the nonprofit from Sunrise Elementary students and staff. (Photo courtesy of Anoka-Hennepin School District)
Sunrise Elementary third-graders and friends collect donations for the nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup at their school in Blaine and hand out one Jolly Rancher per donor. The team collected $2,400 in donations for the nonprofit from Sunrise Elementary students and staff. (Photo courtesy of Anoka-Hennepin School District)
Sunrise Elementary third-graders formed a fundraising team called Seas of Glory, which included, from left, Bronson Dale, Audrey Miralles, Louis Long, Wyatt Hartman and Roy Joenes. The Seas of Glory team was guided by third-grade teacher Jon Kohnen. (Photo courtesy of Anoka-Hennepin School District)
Sunrise Elementary third-graders and friends collect donations for the nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup at their school in Blaine and hand out one Jolly Rancher per donor. The team collected $2,400 in donations for the nonprofit from Sunrise Elementary students and staff. (Photo courtesy of Anoka-Hennepin School District)
Sunrise Elementary third-graders and friends collect donations for the nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup at their school in Blaine and hand out one Jolly Rancher per donor. The team collected $2,400 in donations for the nonprofit from Sunrise Elementary students and staff. (Photo courtesy of Anoka-Hennepin School District)
Sunrise Elementary third-graders formed a fundraising team called Seas of Glory, which included, from left, Bronson Dale, Audrey Miralles, Louis Long, Wyatt Hartman and Roy Joenes. The Seas of Glory team was guided by third-grade teacher Jon Kohnen. (Photo courtesy of Anoka-Hennepin School District)
A team of Sunrise Elementary third-graders, called Seas of Glory, recently raised $2,400 during a fundraiser for the nonprofit, The Ocean Cleanup.
The students who worked on the Seas of Glory team were founder Roy Joenes, co-founder Wyatt Hartman, Bronson Dale, Louis Long and Audrey Miralles.
The team hosted a fundraiser Jan. 24-28 at the elementary school in Blaine, where students and staff brought in donations in exchange for one Jolly Rancher per person.
Roy Joenes said he was inspired to do a fundraiser after YouTube personalities Mr. Beast (Jimmy Donaldson) and Mark Rober led a fundraiser that raised $30 million to remove 30 million pounds of trash from Earth’s oceans. The fundraiser is ongoing at teamseas.org.
According to Mr. Beast and Mark Rober’s #TeamSeas campaign, all funds raised are going to benefit The Ocean Cleanup, a nonprofit developing and scaling technologies to rid the oceans of more than 90% of floating ocean plastic pollution,
Seas of Glory is also donating its proceeds to The Ocean Cleanup.
“I didn’t know until recently that there are multiple trash patches — one the size of Texas — in every ocean and sea around Earth,” Joenes said, saying this motivated him to raise money for The Ocean Cleanup. Although the area sometimes called the “Great Pacific Garbage Patch” isn’t a literal island of garbage, it is a region with a higher concentration of litter items, according to the National Ocean Service, which says debris can easily be ingested by marine animals, causing choking, starvation and other problems.
Joenes approached his friends for help while others asked to volunteer. Together they made a video, designed posters and made a donation box to get students and staff interested in donating to their cause.
“I wanted to help because I like all the sea life, so I asked if I could help, and they said ‘yes,’” said Bronson Dale, who is a fan of sharks.
Audrey Miralles volunteered for a similar reason, because she wanted to help protect dolphins, whales and sea lions from pollution.
“I really wanted to come in and help because I love all ocean animals,” she said.
According to The Ocean Cleanup, millions of tons of plastic enter oceans annually, primarily from rivers, impacting nearly 700 marine species.
The Seas of Glory team members are already planning next year’s fundraiser for tree conservation and may try to plant trees at Sunrise Elementary.
To learn more about The Ocean Cleanup or to donate to the nonprofit, visit theoceancleanup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.