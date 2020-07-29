Recent St. Francis graduate Dayne Mann came away with the title at the 93rd Minnesota State Junior Boys’ Championship July 27-28, holding off runner-up Andrew Ramos of Blaine by two strokes.
Mann, golfing with Refuge Golf Club, opened the tournament with a first-round score of 68, heading into the final round four strokes off the lead.
Staying steady in the final round while the two golfers in front of him faltered, Mann sank birdies on the first, sixth and ninth to build a strong cushion heading into the back nine.
Mann weathered three bogeys in the next eight holes, then holed out with a birdie on No. 18 to card a 1-under 70 in the second round and post a winning score of 4-under par. It was the first state championship for Mann, who will golf at Concordia University-St. Paul.
Ramos, who will begin his freshman year at Blaine this fall and was golfing for TPC Twin Cities, shot 70 on both days of the tournament to finish in second place.
The tournament was played at Detroit CC - Pine to Palm Course in Detroit Lakes.
