Start in baseball
“I started playing baseball since I was able to walk pretty much, but I started playing T-ball at the age of 8. My dad played and the love for the game kind of just got passed down and I fell in love with the sport.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoyed being able to go to work with my teammates who are like a second family to me, where we all got to play a game we loved together.”
Favorite part of team
“They all wanted to win as much as anything, going 21-0 as freshmen to making the state tournament in both high school and Legion baseball. We all loved to win.”
Top high school baseball memory
“It would probably have to be going 21-0 as freshmen while we were coached by Coach Teddy Erickson, or beating Duluth East in the section final.”
