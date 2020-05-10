“My favorite high school track and field memory happened in my junior year, 2019, when we were titled conference champions! We got a trophy and took a victory lap as a team. It was a once in a lifetime experience.”
Start in track and field
“I started competing in track during my freshman year, spring of 2017. My main events are the 100 and 300-meter hurdles. My mom and sister both participated in track when they were in high school and I thought I’d follow in their footsteps!”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoy the feeling I get after I run a good race. I feel like I just won a $1,000.”
Favorite part of team
“I appreciate the love my teamates give off. Each person is so supportive and makes you feel special, even if you’re not worth the hype.”
Top high school track and field memory
“My favorite high school track and field memory happened in my junior year, 2019, when we were titled conference champions! We got a trophy and took a victory lap as a team. It was a once in a lifetime experience.”
