Start in softball
“Well, I started with baseball when I was 4. But that was because we couldn’t start fastpitch until 8 and kids pitch at 10. I started because one of my best friends to this day was playing. Her dad was the coach. After that, I never missed a summer of ball.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I have found that being a pitcher was my best decision. It has taught me to fight through things even when I don’t feel like it. Because only good things can come from it. But most of all, I have met some of the best people playing this sport. People that will make it hard to leave for college.”
Favorite part of team
“It is so easy to be welcomed in. The community we have built is amazing. Anybody can join or be pulled up and we will just have a blast with each other. We have fun off the field just as much as on the field.”
Top high school softball memory
“I can’t remember a bus ride that wasn’t fun. But there was a day last year where I had the best time. The bus ride to Becker, the two games we had, the bus ride back. We all played good and had fun that day, which made Coach B very happy!”
