Start in golf
“I started playing when I was little at the cabin with my grandpa. I really picked it up when he passed away and now it’s become one of my favorite things to do.”
Enjoy most about sport
“What I enjoy most about golf is that it’s a game of life. Not only can you play it for life, but you can also continue to learn from it. It’s taught me patience, honesty and focus. I’ve also met some lifelong friends through it.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part about my team is the encouragement from every player. Each girl lifts the other one up and I can undoubtedly say that each girl taught me something special. I also love our daily gossips at the range.”
Top high school golf memory
“My favorite memory would be the bus ride to mid-season conference my junior year. The bus was full of my teammates and we sang at the top of our lungs the entire time there. We pre-gamed licorice and I played really well that day. Those are the days that I will miss this year and forever.”
Coach comment
“She had added personality, spunk and passion to our program,” Blaine girls golf head coach Maribeth Suter said. “I am so sorry that she was not able to have a senior year.”
