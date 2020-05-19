"There’s nothing like crossing the finish line knowing you hit your goal time. It makes all the hard work and pain worth it.”
Start in track and field
“I started competing in track and field in sixth grade. I knew I had always enjoyed running because I also play soccer. I also wanted to try another sport and track just seemed the most exciting.”
Enjoy most about sport
“The best part about track and field is the feeling of accomplishment. You train all season to improve your race times and beat your own records. The best feeling is when you reach those times. There’s nothing like crossing the finish line knowing you hit your goal time. It makes all the hard work and pain worth it.”
Favorite part of team
“My team is what makes track season so much fun. My favorite part about my team is the connections we have with each other. There are conversations we had on long runs that I will never forget. We support and encourage each other during hard workouts. Yelling and cheering each other on during races. Waking up at 7 a.m. on the weekends to go on a run together. Sharing in each other’s pain when we still have to practice outside even though it’s snowing. Stopping mid-run to pet dogs. I created memories with my teammates that I will carry with me forever.”
Top high school track and field memory
“My favorite track and field memory was playing ultimate frisbee every Friday for practice during my freshman season. Our coach would have us do a 15-minute run and then the rest of the practice we would go to a park near the school and play ultimate frisbee. Most of us were really bad at it, but that just made it more fun. Friday practices were the best practices because of it.”
