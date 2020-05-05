"It was a crazy start, but I’m glad it happened.”
Start in baseball
“I started playing baseball when I was 5 years old. Played Little League up until I was 10 and when I tried out for 11U traveling baseball for Blaine, I was cut. Didn’t make the team so I tried out for SLP 11U the following year and made it and played with them for two years. Then tried out for Blaine 13U and made the team. It was a crazy start, but I’m glad it happened.”
Enjoy most about sport
“When you’re on a hot streak and just can’t be contained, that is the greatest moment in baseball. Yes, you will be in a slump and make a few errors, but that happens, it’s baseball. But when you’re hot, that is the best feeling in the world to me.”
Favorite part of team
“I enjoy playing with all of my good friends. The friendships I’ve made over the years will last forever and I couldn’t be more thankful for that.”
Top high school baseball memory
“Making it to state junior year and playing at CHS Field. That is a moment I’ll never forget. I will also be playing at UMD next year.”
