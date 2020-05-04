"When I moved to the city of Blaine, there were more opportunities for female sports so I decided to make the switch to softball and look what happened, I fell in love.”
Start in softball
“I started playing softball in the fall of fourth-grade year. I moved to the Blaine area the summer before fourth grade and I played baseball before that in my small town I was from. When I moved to the city of Blaine, there were more opportunities for female sports so I decided to make the switch to softball and look what happened, I fell in love.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I love how no matter where you go or what team you play for, it is always a family and everyone has your back. I am a part of two softball teams, Blaine High School and MN Snocatz and I know even in the offseason we are still a family and we still have each others’ backs. That is by far the best thing about the sport of softball, once you play you are part of a family, whether you know it or not. No game or field is more enjoyable than family.”
Favorite part of team
“I love our team dynamic. No matter how the game went, we will always look at the positive side of it, or we will crack jokes. With that, I feel like we are a better team because we all get along on and off the field which some high school teams can’t say, which is an amazing part of our team.”
Top high school softball memory
“One of my favorite memory was from my eighth-grade season for Blaine. In eighth grade it was my second season playing for Rodney on the freshman team. We went to Coon Rapids for our game, and towards the beginning of the game I hit my very first homerun. It was the first of many, and it’s by far one of the best feelings – you always remember your first. I found out a couple years later that the pitcher of that game was Eliya Johnson, and she later became one of my teammates for Snocatz and one of my best friends.”
