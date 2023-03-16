ARTS Chad Corrie Shadow Regent.jpg

“The Shadow Regent,” the latest novel by Spring Lake Park author Chad Corrie, will be published March 21. The standalone work returns to the world of Tralodren, featured in Corries “The Wizard King Trilogy,” and contains schemes and plots all around in a battle for power. 

It’s back to Tralodren for a new tale in a now-familiar fantasy world.

Fresh off of finishing his adventure thriller series “The Wizard King Trilogy,” Spring Lake Park author Chad Corrie is back with a new standalone novel “The Shadow Regent.”

