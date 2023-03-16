It’s back to Tralodren for a new tale in a now-familiar fantasy world.
Fresh off of finishing his adventure thriller series “The Wizard King Trilogy,” Spring Lake Park author Chad Corrie is back with a new standalone novel “The Shadow Regent.”
The book publishes March 21, with a kickoff event at the Barnes and Noble in Blaine/Northtown on Saturday, March 25, at 1 p.m.
Readers of “The Wizard King Trilogy” can expect a similar style and to encounter some familiar places, while also going deeper into how the world works.
“This novel explores more of the greater cosmos outside the planet, delving into the lore, history, and other aspects of just how things operate in the greater cosmos and then how that has been altered or challenged by recent events,” Corrie said. “I tried to make sure new readers didn’t miss out on anything, and older readers who have read the series had some sense of connection and reward for any previous knowledge.”
The novel takes place after a great battle has concluded, and a new fight has begun, as schemers plot in the shadows in search of power.
“I’m expecting readers will enjoy the larger scope of the tale and seeing more of the interplay between the gods and others all working various schemes and agendas to their own ends, while still being able to enjoy a fun, entertaining story in this particular fantasy universe,” Corrie said. “Being a single book might also be a draw for some readers who might not want to get involved with a larger series right away, allowing them a stepping-on point into this particular story universe.”
The novel also offered a new experience for Corrie, being able to focus on a single volume without setting up material for a later work, all while returning to a world of his own creation.
“In some ways, writing a standalone story can be challenging because you have to get the entire story into one novel,” Corrie said. “You can’t spread it out or try and leave too many loose threads to pull for future plot lines in upcoming installments. So you have to have a slightly tighter story on one hand, but on the other it can be rather liberating as you don’t have to concern yourself too much with keeping some legs on the story for the next volume. In that sense you can just write until the story is finished and that’s it. When you’re done, the story is too. And that was a refreshing experience.”
The release of another book has brought more excitement and appreciation for Corrie, and a new chance to meet readers who have journeyed into Tralodren.
“Knowing that there’s been another opportunity afforded me to get another story out there is always humbling and amazing — I don’t take it lightly,” Corrie said. “I’m also getting to enjoy the production process — learning how to work within the ebb and flow to it — and now how to better work and plan tours and promotions for titles.
“With things returning to normal again in terms of public events and such, I’ve been looking forward to getting back out on the road and in stores again, meeting readers and promoting things. That’s always an enjoyable experience for me as the author, getting to actually see who some of these folks are who are reading these books.”
