Meraki Recovery Housing’s sober living home in Blaine received approval from the Blaine City Council March 1 to increase the number of residents in the facility from six to nine people.
The facility is a single-family home at 913 121st Ave. NE. The home, which was built in 1970, is located on a cul-de-sac and owned by Grant Johnson.
According to Blaine Community Standards Director Robert Fiske, the Blaine Meraki sober living home is a 1,043-square-foot rambler with five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage and space to park up to nine vehicles.
Prior to becoming a sober living house, it was rented out to a family of nine.
Fiske said the home has the ability to house up to 10 residents.
The sober living home in Blaine is for male clients only. Meraki Recovery Housing also operates all-male sober living homes in Coon Rapids and Isanti. A women’s home is located in Ramsey.
Clients are often Anoka County residents in recovery and stay a few months or more depending on how they progress. Sex offenders and violent offenders are not allowed to stay at Meraki Recovery Housing facilities.
All residents are required to pay $550 in rent per month that covers food, utilities, supplies and more. Rent doesn’t increase or decrease if the number of residents in the home changes.
Residents often do community service work, such as packing Narcan kits in 2019 at Valhalla Place in Brooklyn Park for use in Anoka County, or distributing back-to-school kits at Northtown Mall last July.
History of the sober home
In early 2020 Meraki Recovery Housing submitted an application to operate a sober living house in Blaine with nine residents.
According to Fiske, Blaine’s city code requires an application be submitted for any sober living home requesting occupancy of more than four unrelated persons. Before the original application went before the City Council, Meraki had up to nine residents living at the home, in violation of city code.
Meraki followed a similar pattern in Coon Rapids, where it already had 10 men living in a sober home before requesting permission from the city, which limits the number of unrelated people living in a single-family home to six. In October 2019 Coon Rapids denied Meraki’s request for an exception, saying it failed to provide sufficient evidence as to why 10 people in a sober home was better than six.
In February 2020 the Blaine City Council was split on how many beds to allow in the Blaine home after neighborhood residents spoke against allowing nine. The council voted 4-3 against allowing nine beds and then unanimously approved the facility with six beds.
Request renewed
Nearly a year later, on Jan. 27, 2021, Meraki Recovery Housing requested the city reconsider the number of residents allowed in the home, asking for permission to house 10 people. But at the March 1 City Council meeting, Meraki Recovery Housing Krista Johnson dropped that request to nine people — eight beds for clients and one for an in-house manager.
During a March 1 public hearing, neighbor Chase Quickstad spoke against the request for additional residents. Quickstad, who also spoke against the request last year, expressed concerns about having nine residents living in 1,043 square feet of space, especially during a pandemic.
“To me that does not seem like nearly enough,” he said.
Johnson said that when COVID-19 hit, the home stocked up on supplies and went on lockdown and is slowly opening up again. She said none of the residents at Meraki in Blaine has come down with COVID-19, but on a couple of occasions residents were isolated out of an abundance of caution.
Quickstad also shared two incidents related to residents of the sober home, but the incidents had not been reported to police. The first incident was a resident allegedly urinating in the backyard, and the second was a resident allegedly making graphic sexual remarks while sitting at the home’s picnic table and talking to a woman on his cellphone.
“God bless people for trying to get better,” Quickstad said. “I completely support that 100%, but I think that when you have that many people who have rougher histories put into a single area, you have a much higher probability of having issues like this occur, and last summer we saw two of those issues.”
Quickstad asked the City Council to have the number of residents stay at six.
“I’m disheartened to hear that story, and I’m not sure it’s true because it’s not who I see,” Johnson said in response to Quickstad.
Quickstad later said he would begin recording incidents and reporting them to the police.
Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany said his department has responded to six medical calls and one missing person call at the home in the last year. Podany did not find that number excessive or out of the ordinary.
Johnson said the Meraki sober living home in Blaine needs to increase its number of residents due to increasing financial costs because of COVID-19 related expenses, such as internet for telehealth visits for residents.
She also said the higher number would benefit the well-being of residents, saying you won’t understand if you haven’t lived the recovery life.
“More importantly than the financial costs was when we went from nine to six was basically the peer support,” she said. “It diminished, and you wouldn’t think that going down by three would be that diminishing, but it is. Number one, putting people in a single room gives me nightmares. I can’t put people in early recovery in a room by themselves. It’s dangerous. It’s a life safety issue.”
City Council Member Wes Hovland said nothing is stopping Meraki from placing more clients together in a bedroom without increasing the overall number of residents in the home.
“I do recognize the support structure to which you’re referring to,” Hovland said. “People with similar ... problems are going to be much more supportive of one another. There’s no question about that. What I’m saying is that there are ways, as it sits right now, to still create that safe living situation even with a smaller group.”
Johnson said the peer support would still be lacking. Chad Moen, Meraki’s business manager and live-in house manager of the Coon Rapids home, said he has also seen the benefits of living with a larger group.
“I see first hand what those numbers can do,” he said. “A lot of times when these guys move into the house, they’re not really expecting what a tight-knit community can do for you. It really can change someone’s life, the type of community that’s built in these houses.”
Blaine resident Rob Doar, who does not live near the Meraki home, said he fully supported the facility and encouraged the City Council to approve the request.
“I really appreciate the work that this house is doing,” Doar said. “I think it’s easy for us to think that this is a problem that happens in other areas, in other cities, but as we’ve heard, it’s people right in our own backyard. I’m a little disheartened to hear the opposition to this. All of us believe these programs are necessary, but then when it shows up in our backyard, we start to get a little apprehensive. ... I think we should trust the experts of the house that this is what’s needed to be successful — we shouldn’t stand in their way.”
City Council Member Julie Jeppson, who is executive director of Stepping Stone Emergency Housing in Anoka, said she was in full support of having eight beds for clients and one for an in-house manager.
“I, unlike a lot of people, fully understand your issue that you dealt with for COVID,” Jeppson said. “Being in isolation with mental health problems, with substance use disorders — being alone and independent is absolutely inhumane. ... I understand the need for additional bodies in the house because you need community, you need support.”
Jeppson did advise that Meraki work with its neighbors on how to solve issues. City Council Member Jess Robertson said she was in full support of Meraki and its mission but was very concerned about the sober living house’s relationship with the neighborhood.
“I’m going to have a really difficult time approving additional people in the home until I think some of the other issues with the neighborhood are addressed,” she said.
The amendment to increase the number of residents in the home to nine people was approved 4-3, with Hovland, Robertson and Chris Massoglia dissenting.
