Siblings were recently charged after allegedly being involved in a fight at Burlington Coat Factory at Northtown Mall in Blaine.
According to court records, Andre Lorenzo Mitchell Jr., 24, from St. Paul, has been charged with felony second-degree riot and a misdemeanor charge for fifth-degree assault resulting in bodily harm while his sister Aundrea Larenda Faya Mitchell, 23, from St. Paul, has been charged with a felony for making threats of violence, felony second-degree riot, misdemeanor fifth-degree assault resulting in bodily harm and misdemeanor fifth-degree assault resulting in fear.
Both Andre and Aundrea are out on bail and are next due in court for an omnibus hearing Thursday, Feb. 23.
According to the criminal complaint, Blaine police officers were dispatched at 4:14 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, to the Burlington Coat Factory store at Northtown Mall, 600 Northtown Drive NE, Blaine, for a report of a fight. Upon arrival officers observed seeing several individuals who appeared afraid and were running out of the store.
Officers located three individuals and detained them. Two of these individuals were reportedly Andre and Aundrea.
According to the criminal complaint, officers then checked the store’s surveillance video which showed Aundrea and a friend reportedly cutting in front of two individuals in the checkout line. An argument then started and Aundrea and her friend are seen on tape allegedly punching the individuals they cut in front of.
One of the customers Aundrea and her friend cut in front of attempts to separate Aundrea and the customer’s friend to no success, but other store customers were able to, according to surveillance video.
Around this time, Aundrea then allegedly pulled a handgun out of her purse and pointed it at the two individuals she cut in front of and then dropped it to her side all while in the
presence of several children, according to the criminal complaint.
Aundrea’s friend then allegedly ran out of the store and returned with Andre and another friend who was carrying a baby. Aundrea’s friend is then reportedly seen on surveillance pointing towards the customers they and Aundrea cut in front of.
According to surveillance video, Andre then allegedly punches one of the individuals, a man, and the person starts punching back. Andre then reportedly unzipped his coat and a gun fell to the floor and the man ran and is allegedly chased by Andre out of the store. The man then ran into a nearby store and yelled for someone to call the police. Andre than allegedly chased the man around the store and reportedly threw a bottle that missed the man and broke against a wall.
According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived they got a statement from the woman with the baby that Andre was with who allegedly said both Andre and Aundrea were in possession of firearms, which were then turned over to police officers. Both siblings had permits to carry.
Aundrea’s friend allegedly told police officers that Aundrea had been hit by a man.
Andre also said Aundrea’s friend came out to the car during the fight saying Aundrea had been assaulted in the store. Andre allegedly told police officers he went inside to confront the man and figure out what happened.
According to the criminal complaint, Andre acknowledged to police officers he probably knew he had a firearm on him, but allegedly had no intention of using it.
During her statement, Aundrea said that when the fight broke out that one of the individuals she cut in front of from allegedly tried to pull her gun from her purse. Aundrea denied point her gun at anyone.
Eventually police officers arrested both Aundrea and Andre.
