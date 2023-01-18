Siblings were recently charged after allegedly being involved in a fight at Burlington Coat Factory at Northtown Mall in Blaine.

According to court records, Andre Lorenzo Mitchell Jr., 24, from St. Paul, has been charged with felony second-degree riot and a misdemeanor charge for fifth-degree assault resulting in bodily harm while his sister Aundrea Larenda Faya Mitchell, 23, from St. Paul, has been charged with a felony for making threats of violence, felony second-degree riot, misdemeanor fifth-degree assault resulting in bodily harm and misdemeanor fifth-degree assault resulting in fear.

